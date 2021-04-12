Justin Smith shot & killed Dianna Brice before burning body with help of Tylydiah Garnett who makes bail following her arrest as missing boyfriend is wanted.

Police issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend and with the help of a friend, loading her body in a car which he later set on fire.

Police say 23-year-old Justin Smith shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, Dianna Brice, 21, and later burned her body with the help of his friend, Tylydiah Garnett who was arrested this weekend and who has since posted bail despite the objections of the DA’s office.

On March 30, Dianna Brice, 21, of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, was reported missing. Brice’s mother told police her daughter was last seen getting into a car with her boyfriend, Justin Smith, at the K Laundry on the 500 block of Church Lane in Lansdowne.

Brice told her mother she was going with Smith to pick up a daily medication she needed for a serious medical condition. She later told her that they were driving to Philadelphia. Brice’s mother said that was the last she heard from her daughter.

Hours later, Brice’s mother contacted Smith who told her Brice took off on foot after an argument, investigators said.

Boyfriend shot victim multiple times in the head before dumping body with help of friend

‘She calls him, and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, me and her was arguing.’ And she got out at 57th and Springfield,’ Brice’s father told NBC10. ‘First of all, as a man, if that’s my lady and she pregnant, I’m not letting you out of the car. And if I do, I’m going to follow you and I’m going to call either your brother or sister or somebody to tell them to come and get you.’

On April 5, investigators found Brice’s body in the area of 5800 Eastwick Avenue. They also found Smith’s car which had been set on fire near Florence Avenue and 59th Street – just one mile from where Brice’s body was found.

Police determined Smith had shot Brice multiple times in the head, killing her. Shortly after, Smith’s friend, Tylydiah Garnett, arrived, according to police. Investigators said Garnett was captured on surveillance video buying gasoline before taking it to a garage that Smith either owned or rented. The two then loaded Brice’s body into the trunk of a car and drove it to Florence Avenue and 59th Street where they set the vehicle on fire, investigators said.

Garnett then fled to Miami, Florida, before she was later arrested Saturday morning, according to police. She is charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, use of communication facility, abuse of corpse and other related offenses.

Wanted boyfriend remains missing

Smith’s cellphone had been turned off since March 30 and police found his car keys and wallet near the burning Ford Fusion in Philadelphia after Brice went missing, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Investigators continue to search for Smith but have not yet revealed any possible whereabouts as the investigation continues.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said they had asked that Garnett be held without bail, calling her a flight risk, but her bail was set at $75,000 which she eventually posted.

A funeral for Brice, who police say had a last known address in Lansdowne, will be held Thursday in Upper Darby, CBS Philadelphia reported.