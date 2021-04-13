Heather Poplasky Connecticut woman arrested 4 times over 24 hours.

Heather Poplasky Connecticut woman arrested 4 times in the span of 24 hours beginning with domestic dispute with knife at a Plainfield home.

Why decline? A Connecticut woman was arrested three times over the course of 24 hours over the weekend according to a report.

Heather Poplasky, 32, was first arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when she allegedly stepped towards her boyfriend with a large kitchen knife during a domestic argument at a Plainfield home, police told WFSB.

Poplasky, according to police, also allegedly threatened to cut herself to make it appear the victim had injured her.

She was charged with disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment, the outlet reported.

The woman was released on bond and sent to the hospital for observation, where she was issued a summons by Putnam police for an incident involving the hospital staff.

After leaving the hospital, Poplasky allegedly violated the conditions of her release by returning to the home where the feud took place, leading to another arrest on charges including disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, the report said.

But there’s more.

Following her third arrest, she was held on $25,000 cash bail. While in custody, she’s accused of purposely flooding her cell by clogging the toilet with toilet paper and other trash.

For that incident, Poplasky was charged with criminal mischief.