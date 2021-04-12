Francisco Cosme COVID-19: NJ man hospitalized with serious symptoms five weeks after being vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine as questions are raised about the efficacy of vaccines.

A New Jersey man is in the hospital with COVID-19, five weeks after being vaccinated.

Francisco Cosme, 52, was ecstatic when he booked an appointment for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 6.

After Cosme was vaccinated, he continued to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines only to become ‘very confused and begin doing things that were not normal,’ his daughter, Michelle Torres, told via the nypost.

‘April 1 was the very first day he started to have symptoms,’ Torres said. ‘He had a cough, fever, chills, everything.’

The 31-year-old drove her father to a clinic where he tested positive for COVID-19 and he was instructed to quarantine for ten days.

What went wrong?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered 66% effective after two weeks. While it may not necessary stop users from getting COVID, it is suppose to stop them from becoming gravely ill or dying.

Last week, his condition worsened and Torress noticed he had trouble breathing and called 911 during a visit to his home in Edison, New Jersey.

After giving Cosme oxygen, the ambulance rushed him to John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where he is in critical condition and is also being treated for pneumonia.

‘I’m trying to hold it together, everyday you don’t know what is happening,’ said Torres.

‘The doctor said they did all they can do it and it’s up to him to fight and up to god.’

Torres says her mother, husband, and children have since tested positive for COVID and are in quarantine until next Sunday.

‘We survived the whole year without it [Vaccine] doing all the things we are supposed to so do — social distancing, washing hands, and masking up,’ she explained.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine vs Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech

‘It’s crazy and we need answers,’ Torres concluded.

The Tores saga follows that of a Brooklyn woman who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javitz Center on March 10, only to also contract COVID-19 just three weeks later. While not experiencing debilitating symptoms, the 31 old year woman has since self quarantined.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate is less effective than jabs offered by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

Moderna’s two-shot vaccine has shown to be 94 percent effective, while Pfizer/BioNTech’s version, which is also administered in two doses, had an efficacy rate of about 95 percent.