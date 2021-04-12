Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Brooklyn woman tests COVID positive 3 weeks after receiving Jansen jab despite following protocols. Questions about efficacy raised.

A Brooklyn woman has told of contracting COVID-19 just three weeks after being vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ashley Allen, 31, speaking to the nypost said she had been able to book an appointment for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 10.

As a wine and spirits distributor, Allen said she was able to get a coveted early spot even while vaccines remained unavailable to most New Yorkers. Though she experienced a brief fever the next day, her side effects from the jab quickly resolved.

Even after she was vaccinated, Allen who now finds herself up holed up in her Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment was careful to follow protocol, masking up when outside, along with washing her hands frequently.

‘On Wednesday, March 31, I started feeling like a scratch, a tickle in my throat of some sort. It was super dry,’ Allen told the tabloid. ‘Then I kept having this dry cough. It kinda felt like I had allergies.’

Do COVID vaccines work?

As her cough persisted, debilitating fatigue set in.

‘It started getting really bad, to the point where I did go to City MD,’ Allen said. ‘I thought I had Lyme disease. I spend a lot of time upstate.’

A rcoronavirus test on April 4, plus a second rapid test on April 5, showed Allen having contracted COVID. A PCR test, which is more accurate, confirmed it.

The City MD staffer ‘asked when did you get your vaccine? And I said March 10, and she was like just shocked,’ Allen recalled.

Allen’s case is rare, experts say, but not unheard of.

‘The vaccine does not necessarily prevent you from getting COVID. It prevents you from being hospitalized or dying from it,’ Dr. Kris Bungay, a Manhattan primary care physician, told nypost. ‘That is why we all still have to be careful.’

‘It was not common in the clinical trials for patients to be symptomatic after getting vaccinated.’ Bungay added.

How effective are COVID vaccines?

Moderna’s and Pfizer’s two-dose vaccines are 94% and 95% effective, respectively, at preventing new coronavirus infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And while it’s more convenient, the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine only provides 66% protection.

Sporadic cases of post-vaccine fatalities have popped up both in the USA and abroad, but it remains unclear how many people have come down with COVID after receiving the shots, known as ‘vaccine breakthrough.’

‘While there are anecdotal reports of New Yorkers who have had a positive COVID test 14 or more days after receiving their last vaccine dose, DOH is investigating these cases further to determine if they meet the formal CDC definition of vaccine breakthrough,’ Jill Montag, a state Department of Health spokeswoman, told The Post.

As Allen recuperates, she is unable to pinpoint where she was exposed. ‘Not a single clue,’ she said. ‘If I had to take a wild guess, and still not sure, I think Target. At Atlantic Terminal, in the elevator.’