Stephanie Denaro Queens NYC woman aka Davidovich Bakery Karen anti masker goes on racist rant against black cashier video. Confirms she’s a Trump supporter.

A mask-less white woman with kids in tow was made to leave a downtown Manhattan bakery this weekend after she used a racial slur against a black worker who refused to serve her for not wearing a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus.

Bystander video shows Stephanie Denaro of Queens, standing at the counter of the Davidovich Bakery in the Essex Market on the Lower East Side, Sunday afternoon, circa 3 p.m with a baby in a stroller. Two biracial young children stand next to her.

Two security workers are also seen in the video as the customer says: ‘I just want to order some bagels.’

A security guard tells the clerk it’s up to him if he wants to serve her — who replied he did not — the guard tells the customer: ‘Ma’am, he’s not going to serve you, so please leave.’

‘Why, cause he’s a b—h-ass n—–?’ Karen is heard responding. Karen is a pejorative term used to described white entitled women exercising a sense of self perceived privilege, often against those who they see below them.

‘I can call him whatever I want.’

The security guard explains to Denaro that she needs to go — only for ‘Karen’ to respond, ‘That’s what he is. I just said it. You heard it.’

‘It doesn’t affect me that you’re not going to serve me cause you’re a b–h,’ she adds.

Yes kids, you know where’s this is going ….

When other customers call Karen out on the use of the racial slur, Denaro shamelessly says, ‘I can call him whatever I want.’

‘You’re white trash. You’re disgusting,’ one person tells the woman, as security repeatedly demands that Denaro leave.

Denaro responds: ‘Oh, I’m white trash because I have Black kids?’ referring to the children with her, including the baby in the stroller.

‘Who the f–k does that?’ another customer asks, to which the woman replies, ‘People whose rights are being violated.’

Donald Trum fanatic

‘You think you’re tough with your mask on your face,’ Denaro adds further.

The security guard once again tells ‘Karen’ that ‘you need to leave’ and ‘let’s go’ before finally leaving with the kids.

New Yorker, Jack Weil, 24, who shot the videos, said Karen claimed to have a ‘medical exemption’ for not wearing a mask according to the nypost.

Officials with New York City Economic Development Corporation, which oversees the Lower East Side market, said Tuesday that security called 911, only for Karen to have left the market as they made the call according to the nydailynews.

Explained Denaro via the Daily News in a phone interview: ‘I said, ‘You’re a bitch-ass n—-r,’ a term they use.’

Adding, ‘All of my children have a Black father. That’s a term I’ve heard them use all my life.’

When asked if she was concerned about the video going viral, Denaro is reported to have responded, ‘It’s actually great, because they’re forcing people in New York City to wear masks. It’s political theater. I don’t believe in COVID-19. It’s a hoax to convince people to use absentee ballots to steal the election from Donald Trump.’