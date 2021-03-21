Samuel Rauda fundraiser for Kylie Jenner makeup artist backfires after followers questions why the billionaire takes to social media to fund brain surgery costs.

What would you do if you were a billionaire, whose wealth was largely the result of one’s social media presence and image?

Controversy has been sparked after ‘make up’ mogul, Kylie Jenner, estimated worth just under a billion dollars encouraged followers over the weekend to contribute to an online fundraiser for celebrity makeup artist, Samuel Rauda, who was involved in a serious incident and had to undergo surgery last week.

Jenner, 23, who has worked with Rauda, had recently promoted a GoFundMe page dedicated to funding his medical expenses on her Instagram story, telling her 222 million followers: ‘Swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me,’ according to The Sun.

The request didn’t sit well with fans, who noted Jenner could have potentially funded the costs as she has an estimated net worth of just under $900 million.

‘Why is kylie jenner asking for donations to fund her makeup artist’s surgery when she’s a billionaire,’ one user tweeted.

I know Kylie Jenner ain’t asking me for $60,000 for her make up artist’s brain surgery.. meanwhile sis makes over $450,000 a👏🏾day👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PT3SskVLx5 — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) March 21, 2021

Tone deaf Kylie – but why should she save the world?

‘If I was as rich as Kylie Jenner I simply wouldn’t ask ppl on the internet to donate for my best friend’s brain surgery but we all built different i guess!’ another posted.

‘How come Kylie Jenner isn’t paying her makeup artist enough to afford a 60k surgery? That’s the real question. Her business is makeup. He’s her makeup artist! He’s not bringing in millions?!?’ one wrote.

‘Kylie Jenner bought her toddler a $15,000 handbag but is asking her fans for money,’ wrote another Twitter critic, @kaitlynsaloser.

‘Or why not simply pay for the whole thing out of pocket and keep the donation private?’ another posted.

But that of course is not how a make up mogul whose wealth and ongoing sales are contingent on one’s ad nauseam PR hoopla works.

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe page was set up to help cover Rauda’s medical expenses. Under a list of top donations, a ‘kylie jenner’ donated $50,000 $5,000.

As of Sunday evening, over $98,763has been raised with a goal of $120,000.

#KylieJenner buying her daughter two Birkins for $15k each, but asking her FANS to donate money because her make up artist needs $60k for a brain surgery, is the next level of selfishness… pic.twitter.com/0oYkF5rJKm — Inspirational Women (@inspo_women) March 21, 2021

Define self made?

‘We would like to extend our most sincere thanks to each and everyone who has donated or sent prayers in support of Samuel,’ organizer Johanna Portillo posted to the page Saturday. ‘We have felt the love and know that your continued prayers for healing are very much appreciated. It has been uplifting to witness how Sam not only brought a ray of shine to our lives but to many across the world.

‘It has been a week since Sam’s accident. It has not been easy. In the midst of it all, Sam continues to fight, showing us how strong he truly is. Please continue to send prayers his way,’ she continued.

Amid Sunday’s backlash, some defended Jenner online.

‘She didn’t organize the gofundme page, it was published by Johanna Portillo 5 days ago. + the goal is $120,000 & she made a donation on Day 2 when she found out about the gofundme page probably. The fact that she donated something is important. Dnt write her off,’ one user posted.

In 2019, Forbes named Jenner the world’s “youngest self-made” billionaire (define self made?) at the age of 21. Last spring, however, the publication yanked the title, noting at the time: ‘Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.’