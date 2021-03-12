Kevin Christopher Billups, Columbia, South Carolina teacher’s aide arrested having sex with his Great Dane dog and posting the footage online.

What to think? What to say?

A South Carolina teacher’s aide has been arrested for having sex with his Great Dane dog and posting the footage online, according to a report and authorities.

Kevin Christopher Billups, 34, of Columbia, was arrested at his place of employment on Tuesday, just hours after deputies received a link to a video allegedly showing him engaged in ‘physical acts’ with Leia, his pet dog, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

‘Investigators immediately got a search warrant for Billups’ home and found evidence linking his home with that video,’ Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. ‘We also found an external hard drive containing hundreds of images and videos of child p*rn*graphy.’

The footage of Billups’ dog was uploaded to an adult website, the Post and Courier reported.

Arrested at kindergarten school

Billups, who has worked as a kindergarten teaching assistant –(yes the soothing irony) at Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School since 2012, was arrested at the school, but ‘no students’ saw him being taken into custody, Principal Twanisha Garner told parents in an email.

‘As you can imagine, we are very disturbed by the charges and are cooperating fully with law enforcement,’ Garner wrote, adding that Billups had been put on paid administrative leave as per school board policy.

Parents of students in Billups’ class, as well as in an after-school program where he also works, were notified via phone call of his arrest, Garner said.

The alleged sex acts with Billups’ dog occurred at his home, authorities said.

But there’s more

Investigators also found more than 900 images and videos of child p*rn on the external hard drive, which was not school property, according to a police report.

Billups has been charged with eight counts each of buggery — a felony punishable by up to five years in prison — and third-degree exploitation of a minor, which carries a maximum 10-year sentence, WPDE reports.

Come Friday, Billups remained jailed on $240,000 bond, records show.

The dog, meanwhile, is in the care of an animal rescue organization, Koon said.

‘This is still an active investigation,’ the sheriff said. ‘Our work on this case continues as part of the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.’

Accusations of bestiality are covered by the felony buggery charge in South Carolina.