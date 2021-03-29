: About author bio at bottom of article.

Anne Catherine Akers Montgomery County, Maryland, woman charged with attempted murder of 3 year old daughter stabbed in the neck with scissors.

A 28 year old, Montgomery County, Maryland, woman has been accused of stabbing her 3 year old toddler daughter in the neck with scissors according to police. The woman who was arrested over the weekend now faces an attempted murder charge along with various other charges.

Anne Catherine Akers‘ father called 911 about 10:50 a.m. Saturday after finding blood on the floor of Akers’ home in the 13000 block of Hathaway Drive in the Wheaton-Glenmont area, police said.

Officers found blood and scissors on the floor. Akers was found in a bedroom holding her daughter. Both had their necks cut, police said.

Officers began treatment of the girl’s injuries. She was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, NBC Washington reports.

Doctors at the hospital who treated the girl said the officers’ actions saved the girl’s life, police said.

Mother’s mental fitness

‘We gotta thank the police for their prompt actions here,’ Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. ‘Some people stepped up and did the right thing. This child is alive because of that.’

Akers was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Akers is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse.

In court Monday, a judge ordered Akers to meet with a psychiatrist to see if she’s mentally fit to stand trial for murder. Her next court appearance is scheduled for next Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the woman seemingly attempting to end both her child’s life and her own.

Court records from 2019 show Akers filing a complaint for custody of the girl.