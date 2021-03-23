Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa of Arvada identified as Boulder Colorado shooting suspect that fatally gunned down ten at a King Sooper grocery store. No known motive.

The suspect in the King Soopers supermarket shooting that left 10 dead in Boulder, Colorado, was identified by police Tuesday as Ahmad Alissa.

The 21-year-old is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Monday afternoon attack at a King Sooper grocery store, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, 21, of Arvada, hailed about 20 miles south of Boulder.

A Facebook page appearing to be that of the suspect features posts with quotes from the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

The man’s Facebook profile, since deleted, described Alissa His Facebook page, being born in Syria until moving to the United States when he was about three years old. The page old described hm attending Metro University, majoring in computer engineering, computer science along with listing kickboxing as a pastime.

🚨🚨Breaking: Boulder mass-shooting suspect identified as Ahmad Alyssa, 21, of Arvada. Suspect was shot in firefight with police, taken into custody, and transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/lw3tysVVmC — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) March 23, 2021

Boulder shooting victims identified

Authorities also identified the victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 65.

They include Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

The gunman opened gunfire at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. local time Monday.

Officer Eric Talley, 51, of the Boulder Police Department, who was responding to the shooting, was among the 10 people killed.

The suspect was injured and taken into custody.

‘very anti-social’ and ‘paranoid,’

Ali Aliwi Alissa, the suspect’s 34-year-old brother, told The Daily Beast that authorities searched his house all night after the shooting.

Alissa described his brother as ‘very anti-social’ and paranoid, adding that, in high school, he would describe ‘being chased, someone is behind him, someone is looking for him.’

Ultra religious Muslim and exhibited signs of paranoia as far back as 2019. #ahmadalissa pic.twitter.com/Hd0xNCgNfk — Chris Diggler (@brad_gurdlinger) March 23, 2021

‘When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,’ Alissa said, admitting that he believes his brother is mentally ill.

Ali Alissa told the Daily Beast he and his family have lived in Colorado for 20 years and said they are ‘so sorry’ for the victims.

Authorities, however, have not released a motive behind the grisly murder, saying the investigation was still in its preliminary stages and ‘it is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time.’

The events in Boulder marked the second major mass shooting in a week, coming just days after a gunman shot up three massage parlors in the metro Atlanta area, killing eight people, six of them Asian women.

Colorado has also been the scene of some of the nation’s worst mass shootings after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre that left 13 people dead. In 2012, an attack at an Aurora movie theater left 12 dead.