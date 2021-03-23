Rikki Olds Boulder Colorado shooting victim of Lafayette identified as one of the ten individuals shot dead at King Soopers mass shooting.

The family of a 25-year-old Colorado woman have identified their daughter as being among the victims slain in the Boulder supermarket mass shooting that left ten people dead.

Rikki Olds, of Lafayette, died in the shooting rampage Monday afternoon at a King Soopers location in southern Boulder, according to online posts from relatives.

‘We lost our beloved Rikki Olds to the monster who shot up the king soopers in Boulder CO yesterday may his rotten ass fry and burn in hell,’ her aunt Lori Olds wrote on Facebook.

Olds said her niece worked as a front-end manager at King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder according to the Denver Post.

Police said the unidentified gunman, who was injured in the shooting, is now in custody.

‘please tell me my niece is not lying on that damn concrete floor…’

Police have only officially identified one of the ten victims, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

Talley, 51, who had been with Boulder police since 2010, was the first officer to respond to a report of shots fired and someone carrying a rifle, authorities said.

‘He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut too short,’ Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Meanwhile, other panicked relatives fretted Monday night as they waited for news of their loved ones.

Rikki’s uncle, Bob Olds, called on authorities for answers early into Tuesday morning.

‘Rip officer Talley… and thank you so much for running towards the danger and saving lives but what about the rest of us sittin [sic] by the phone waiting for notification?’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘please tell me my niece is not lying on that damn concrete floor still @boulderpolice and boulder county coroner… where are the answers??’ he continued.

In an update more than 12 hours after the shooting, he said authorities had confirmed his worst fears.

‘well i am so saddened to report that we finally got the news that my niece has left this world to join her papaw in heaven… fly free and rest easy my loving niece,’ the uncle wrote.

No motive has been released for the attack.