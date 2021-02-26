Jose Luis Mares III Moreno Valley, California man tries to bury his wife alive at Coronado San Diego Beach after argument escalates. History of domestic violence.

A man has been arrested after he attempted to bury his wife alive during an attack at a California beach Thursday night, cops said.

The woman called 911 just before 9 p.m., reporting that her husband had just tried to kill her on Coronado Beach, local police said in a Facebook release.

The couple visited the beach earlier in the evening and got into an argument that escalated when the suspect, Jose Luis Mares III, 23, of Moreno Valley, started attacking his wife, cops said.

The wife said her husband became enraged before assaulting her and trying to drag her into the surf along the waterfront. Mares then brought her near a lifeguard tower, where he tried burying her in the sand, KSWB-TV reported.

‘She said there was a hole in the ground and the hole had previously been there from probably kids digging it during the day,’ Detective Ryan Brennan of the Coronado Police Department told KSWB. ‘But during the struggle, she said he threw her in that hole when he began putting sand on top of her.’

History of previous convictions

He kicked her repeatedly, and then stopped and ran away, Brennan said.

‘We don’t know what scared him away,’ the police official reiterated. ‘Perhaps it was someone walking by.’

The woman escaped and ran toward Ocean Boulevard, where a passerby found her on the sidewalk. Paramedics brought her to a trauma center in San Diego.

Cops found Mares a short time later hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

The husband was charged with attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and a parole violation, police said.

Mares was a parolee previously convicted for carjacking and burglary according to California Department of Corrections files.

He is being held without bail pending arraignment which is scheduled for March 5.