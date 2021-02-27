Ashton Alana McCluskey Lauderdale County Alabama seventh grade math teacher at Brooks High School accused of having sex with student under the age of 17.

An Alabama teacher has been accused of engaging in a sex act with a student according to reports.

Ashton Alana McCluskey was charged with two counts of school employee sex act with a student under the age of 17. McCluskey was released on a $50,000 bond after being booked into the jail Wednesday according to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to Al.com, McCluskey is listed as a teacher at Brooks High School as a 7th grade math teacher. The media outlet adds the student victim is a family member of a sheriff’s department employee.

The woman’s arrest follows the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation conductng an investigation following allegations against McClusky back in January, of sexual misconduct involving a student.

The educator at the time was placed on paid leave pending an outcome of an investigation, with the teacher surrendering herself on Wednesday upon the issuance of two charges against her WAAY 31 reported.

Married teacher was placed on paid admin leave

According to WHNT, the charges indicate the student was under 17 when Alabama school teacher allegedly initiated sex.

Other details in the case were not immediately available.

McCluskey has taught 7th grade math at Brooks for the past three years. She is also affiliated with the private cheer coaching endeavor Champion Cheer Athletics, having been on the cheer team at the University of Alabama where she received her teaching degree in 2017.

According to associates of the teacher, McCluskey is a Brooks High graduate who has been married for three years, residing in Killen. If charged and convicted of sexual contact with a student, McCluskey faces a permanent state ban on her teaching license, as well as possible prison time.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator betraying her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victim.

Authorities continue to investigate.