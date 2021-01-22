Tityana Coppage Kansas City woman tracks down younger brother’s killer and shoots man dead in avenge killing. Cycle of family gun violence.

A Missouri woman is accused of tracking down a man who allegedly murdered her teenage brother and fatally shot him in what authorities have described as a revenge killing.

Tityana Coppage, 21, is alleged to have fatally shot Keith Lars, 36, in a Kansas City parking lot on Jan. 13 — three days after her younger sibling, Jason Ugwuh, 16, was shot to death, according to an arrest affidavit cited by KCTV 5.

Coppage allegedly killed Lars because she believed he was involved in the murder of her sibling, according to the outlet.

Coppage allegedly admitted to shooting Lars but claimed it was in self defense. She also confessed to knowing where he would be before the attack and said she’d followed him, the affidavit states.

During the investigation, cops say they uncovered text messages sent from Coppage to a person she called ‘Auntie’ asking for .45-caliber bullets. She also allegedly sent a text to her late brother after his death saying, ‘I owe em that body’.

Cycle of family gun violence

Days before the shooting, she mourned her brother’s death in a Facebook post describing street violence.

‘I tried to give you the best so you wouldn’t have to look for fake love in the streets,’ she wrote in the Jan. 11 post. ‘But some how I still failed you.’

Coppage lost a second younger brother and cousin, Jayden Ugwuh, 9, and Montell Ross, 8, four years ago when someone fired a bullet inside their home as the cousins played video games.

Authorities believed the 2016 shooting was targeted, but that the children were not the intended victims KSHB reported.

Police haven’t said whether Lars was an actual suspect in Ugwuh’s homicide.

Coppage has since been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Coppage remained held Thursday on $200,000 bond.