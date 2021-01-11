Melody Marie Black Minnesota woman kicked off Delta flight after id as Trump supporter who participated in Capitol riot. Protesters banned after making it on no fly list.

‘This is America, and we’re all here to fight for our freedom.’

Those are the words a Minnesota woman kicked off a Delta Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to Minneapolis this weekend used while being interviewed as she participated in the Capitol riot last week.

Melody Marie Black was one of many individuals kicked off flights or arrested at airports around the nation this weekend after ‘protester’s’ names were placed on a ‘no fly list’ in response to last Wednesday’s riot that led to five deaths.

Melody Black was identified as previously participating at right wing rallies in Minnesota WCCO Radio reports. Twitter outed her as a Trump supporter from Red Wing. Previous missives include Black claiming Muslims being responsible for 911 and that Rep. Omar is part of Hamas.

Video of the Black’s ouster from Delta was initially shared by TikToker user TJ Spencer Jacques which showed Melody Black being made to de-board after being found to be on the ‘no fly’ list that several airlines have since begun compiling.

Group from the insurrection gets kicked off plane. pic.twitter.com/Nenpochgtc — TheWillOfSkrong (@AnonSkrongus) January 10, 2021

A few people have pointed out that, Melody Black, a Trump supporter I interviewed in 2019 at a rally in Burnsville, seems to have been a part of the the mob that hit the Capitol. I couldn’t reach her, but she identifies herself, and it’s clearly the same person in both videos. https://t.co/o6iv0w9BCc — Jared Goyette (@JaredGoyette) January 10, 2021

‘Get off the plane’

As the suspected rioter made her way down the aisle, many passengers reportedly told her, ‘Get off the plane’. The woman is seen defending herself by saying things like, ‘I have the right…’ and ‘Freedom of speech’.

One flyer even added, ‘You’re proud of yourself for what you did… get out.’

The person who captured the whole incident said that the woman was earlier seen comforting another individual, who was also on the no-fly list by saying, ‘They’re all on the no-fly list for being a radical white terrorist.’

Following last Wednesday’s riot, several airlines have put ‘insurgents’ on the no-fly list to prevent them from returning to Washington, D.C. to participate in future protests, plans of which have reportedly already begun. The ban also takes into consideration concerns and fears that airliners have with ‘unruly passengers’ causing umbrage during flights.

Public retaliation

A statement from Twitter that confirmed that Donald Trump’s account has been suspended also stated that ‘plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.’

Of note, Melodie Black‘s ouster is the latest repercussion to face a Capitol rioter.

A Chicago woman was fired from her job as a Realtor, and a tattoo artist said his shop was vandalized after it was known he had attended. The man who posted what many saw as arrogant photos of himself with his feet propped up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk was arrested as the FBI urges people to come forward with information about others who joined the stampede so they can face charges.

Under an executive order signed by Trump himself, rioters could face 10 years in prison for participating in the event.

Meanwhile, the head of the union for flight attendants is calling for everyone who participated to be banned from flying back to their point of origin. The Washington Post reported that in a statement, Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, condemned the ‘mob mentality behavior’ on flights to the D.C. area on Tuesday that included passengers heckling Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lindsay Graham, and getting into shouting matches.

Welcome to a divided polarized America…