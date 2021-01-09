Larry Rendall Brock Jr. Air Force vet identified as Capitol rioter pictured carrying zip ties on Senate floor as he insists he found them and intended to hand them to police.

A retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves has been identified as one of the rioters who stormed the nation’s Capitol Wednesday and proceeded to the Senate floor carrying zip ties as lawmakers fled.

Larry Rendall Brock Jr. confirmed to the New Yorker on Friday that he was the man pictured wearing a helmet and military gear on the Senate floor, after pro-Trump supporters, emboldened by the president’s rhetoric, forced their way into the building.

They disrupted a joint congressional hearing to certify the Electoral College results of the presidential election.

‘The president asked for his supporters to be there to attend, and I felt like it was important, because of how much I love this country, to actually be there,’ Brock told the New Yorker, adding that he intended to do so peacefully.

Of disconcert the retired vet was also pictured holding zip ties (which some have suggested was meant to take members of the Senate hostage) – with Brock saying he ‘regrets holding them’, insisting he picked them up off the floor and intended to give them to law enforcement.

“I honestly forgot about them,’

Brock, 53, entered the military in 1989 and became part of the Air Force Reserve in 1998. He served as an A-10 pilot until 2007 and retired in 2014 foxnews reports.

Brock is based in Texas is a graduate of the state’s Air Force Academy. He was attached to the 706th Fighter Squadron.

Brock a father of three, claims wearing tactical gear because he was afraid of getting injured by counter-protesters such as BLM or Antifa. Brock went on to say he ‘found the zip-ties on the floor’ and picked them up, intending to give them to a police officer if he encountered one, the New Yorker reported.

“I honestly forgot about them,’ Brock said of the zip ties.

‘I know it looks menacing,’ he said, adding that he neither knew of nor supported the vandalism and destruction at the Capitol. ‘That was not my intent.’

Meanwhile, family members of Brock told of the retired Air Force veteran using racist language in their presence, and that the relative had increasingly veered further to the right in recent years. They noted that he may have held white-supremacist opinions, a charge which he has denied, the New Yorker reported.

The FBI continues working to identify individuals photographed in the melee at the Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer, and dozens more injured.

Authorities have charged at least 13 people in federal court in relation to the incident.