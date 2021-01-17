John Weaver Lincoln Project co founder admits inappropriately sexting dozens of men- some for the promise of a job – Republican aide resigns after being outed as gay and abuse of position.

‘The truth is I have lived a double life….’

Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver has resigned from his post with the anti-Trump super-PAC after the ‘married family man’ conceding having sent ‘inappropriate,’ sexually charges messages to dozens of young men.

Some two dozen men have claimed the veteran Republican operative dangled job opportunities while propositioning them for sex, including one who claimed he had consensual intercourse with the longtime GOP operative in a hotel, but never got a gig out of it, the American Conservative reported.

Others said the political adviser sent direct messages on Twitter, referencing his male interests as ‘my boy,’ including complimenting their hair or asking about their genitals.

The married Weaver took a medical leave from the Lincoln Project over the summer, but said in a Friday statement to Axios he would not be returning following damning reports.

‘The truth is that I am gay’

‘For far too long I’ve tried to live a life that wasn’t completely true,’ he wrote in the statement.

‘I was lying to myself, to my family who gave me nothing but unconditional love, and to others, causing a great deal of pain to all.

‘The truth is that I am gay. And I have a wife and two kids whom I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place,’ he wrote.

Weaver claimed he viewed the exchanges as ‘consensual mutual conversations.’

Axios noted that while Weaver was apologetic, he suggested that the sudden emergence of claims outing him could be traced ‘to critics of him and the [sic] Lincoln Project,’ which had been vocal against Donald Trump and had embraced Joe Biden instead for the Presidential run.

‘While I am taking full responsibility for the inappropriate messages and conversations, I want to state clearly that the other smears being leveled at me … are categorically false and outrageous,’ Weaver told Axios.

The allegations against Weaver grew in prominence after right-wing political commentator Ryan James Girdusky posted a cryptic tweet about former aide according to the dailymail.

‘offering jobs to young men in exchange for sex…’

‘Maybe I should start talking about one of the founding members of the Lincoln Project offering jobs to young men in exchange for sex… his wife is probably interested,’ Girdusky said in the Saturday tweet.

The writer soon began sharing multiple shots of DMs he was sent by various people claiming they had received from Weaver.

Others began posting their experiences too and soon Twitter was inundated with screenshots of DMs allegedly from Weaver. It was then that Weaver had no recourse but to publicly admit that he was indeed gay and had inappropriately solicited men for ‘consensual sex’, albeit for opportunities to advance their careers….

Of note, the longtime GOP operative had been a political strategist for George H.W. Bush, John McCain and John Kasich.

The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee formed in late 2019 by a number of Republicans and former Republicans. During the 2020 presidential election, it aimed to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump and defeat all Republicans in close races running for re-election in the United States Senate. In April 2020, the committee announced its endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who went on to win the election.