Texas realtor took private jet to join Trump supporters & had best...

Jenna Ryan Realty Frisco Texas woman and friends travel in private jet to D.C’s Capitol to join MAGA rioters as the realtor reflects on one of the best days of her life.

Because having fun these days involves hanging out with the ‘working class’ mob during insurrections…

A real estate broker from Frisco, Texas has told of having ‘one of the best day of her life’ after flying on a private jet to Washington, DC, along with friends to ‘storm the Capitol’ on Wednesday.

Jenna Ryan, who is also a radio host, flew from US Trinity Aviation in Denton, Texas, to the nation’s Capitol to participate in a rally contesting the Presidential election results and to show her support for Trump — like many other MAGA supporters.

‘Hopping on a plane heading to DC #MarchToSaveAmerica #stopthesteal,’ the realtor captioned in a Twitter post while on the tarmac.

The Trump supporter was also tagged in multiple photos on Facebook, where she is seen holding her luggage with a big grin on her face.

Look at this hit piece. I just went to the Trump March. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/eDKZj2shWu — dotJenna (@dotjenna) January 8, 2021

‘All these working class people…’

While en route to D.C, Ryan tweeted a photo with her friends aboard the jet.

‘We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came,’ the Texan said in a video clip.

The morning of the riots, Ryan livestreamed the walk to Capitol Hill, saying, ‘All these working class people taking the week off … We flew here for freedom. They want to steal the election, they want to steal everything.’

Continued Ryan, ‘We the people are pissed off … We flew by a private jet, God wanted us here today. Trump is my president.’

Adding, ‘This is a prelude going to war.’

As mayhem ensued later that day, Ryan posed in front of a broken window at the Capitol, smiling, with the caption: ‘Window at The capital. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next.’

Then they accomplished their mission.

‘We just stormed the capital. It was one of the best days of my life,’ she tweeted at the end of the day which left one woman fatally shot along with four more dead.

Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request about whether Ryan was a person of interest in the riot on Capitol Hill.