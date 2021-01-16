Jenna Ryan Frisco Texas realtor Capitol rioter arrested & charged after Feds gather evidence showing broker actively participating in riots after previously insisting on non involvement.

A Texas real estate broker who flew on a private jet to attend the Capitol riot last week was arrested by federal authorities on Friday.

Jenna Ryan of Frisco, also known as Jennifer Leigh Ryan was taken into custody by the Dallas FBI Friday afternoon just hours after criminal charges against her were unveiled in DC.

The realtor’s arrest followed Ryan turning herself in at 3 p.m., Dallas time. The FBI confirmed to NBC 5 that she was released with standard pretrial release conditions but did not specify further.

Ryan had been booked with federal charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Charges against the realtor came after investigators found a trove of evidence online about her participation in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot that left five people — including a Capitol police officer — dead.

An FBI agent wrote in court papers that Ryan posted video footage of herself on board a private plane en route to the siege, explaining what she was prepared to do in Washington.

She never hid what she was doing pic.twitter.com/WTCSMQ1nGf — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 15, 2021

‘We are going to f–king go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go,’

Another video (which. Ryan deleted – can you guess why…? – but captured by social media users – see above) showed Ryan promote her realtor business as she and throngs of other Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

‘We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck,’ she said in one of the videos, according to the documents.

‘We are going to f–king go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go,’ she said on the video, according to the court papers.

‘Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor,’ she added.

BREAKING: Dallas TX area realtor Jenna Ryan has been arrested by the FBI for her role in the Capitol riot. How does feel? “I feel that I did something noble & I’m proud of being there. I have no shame to be there. I feel very persecuted &…very misjudged” pic.twitter.com/WQNMBGsIdk — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 15, 2021

‘I have no shame’

Of note, a video Ryan posted Friday afternoon, presumably after her mid afternoon arrest and subsequent release revealed her saying, ‘I feel that I did something noble & I’m proud of being there. I have no shame to be there. I feel very persecuted &…very misjudged’.

Prior to her arrest and video circulating showing otherwise, Ryan had maintained that she was simply an observer and a non active participant in last Wednesday’s Capitol riots. The woman also went on social media insisting the riots, which caused national discord, ‘we’re one of the best days of her life.’