Mileydis Aldana Herazo Colombian woman who decapitated owl in video stunt shot dead in drive by shooting. Social media applauds.

A Colombian woman who sparked outcry by decapitating an owl in a social media video post has been shot dead in a drive-by shooing.

Mileydis Aldana Herazo, 21, was assassinated by a motorcycle rider outside her home in the town of Corozal in Sucre state on Sunday afternoon.

The woman’s murder comes six months after Aldana was dubbed the ‘Owl Killer’ (‘La Gata Verdolaga’) for beheading a live barn owl in video she posted online the dailymail reports.

The woman then posed with the dead bird, brandishing its head in one hand and holding its headless carcass in the other.

On Sunday, two men on a motorbike appeared outside her home in the Luis Carlos Galán neighborhood at around 5pm.

Probed for animal abuse

One of the men fired six shots at her before they sped off according to local media.

Aldana was rushed to emergency only to be declared dead by the time she arrived at hospital.

In June, the social media personality went viral across Latin America following her video and pictures showing her killing the white barn owl.

In the aftermath, local media reported her being questioned by police over killing the owl after Colombia’s environmental agency was made aware by concerned citizens.

The local prosecutor said Aldana was being probed for animal abuse.

In recent weeks several threats had been made against her on social media.

Following the news of Aldana’s death, animal lovers were quick to make their views known on social media.

Andres Rojas Arenas described the event of her passing as ‘news that brightens the soul’.

Meanwhile, Ramirz Juli said: ‘The owl came for her.’

Authorities have not yet commented on a motive for the social media personality’s death.