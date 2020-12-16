Joselyn Cano Instagram star aka Mexican Kim Kardashian dead from botched butt lift procedure as fans speculate on latest procedure.

A popular Instagram model best known as the Mexican Kim Kardashian is reported to have died last week after an alleged botched butt lift procedure.

News of Joselyn Cano’s death was only released days after her passing on December 7th. The model/fashion designer who had over 12.9 million followers on Instagram, last updated her page with a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini on December 6.

While family members declined to state the cause of death, social media users on Twitter claimed the 29 year old Instagram star died in Peru while trying to get a butt lift surgery AceShowbiz reports.

‘Joselyn cano passed away from getting a bbl in Columbia this is why I get so scared,’ one of the tweets read.

Posted another fan, ‘What the f**k? Joselyn cano died from getting a bbl in Peru? That s**t is crazy.’

‘So sad people risking their whole life just to impress others’

Among those who have reacted to the news of Joselyn’s death was fellow model and social media personality Lira Galore. Echoing the social media users’ comments about the cause of death, she tweeted on Tuesday, December 15, ‘Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery that’s wild. She went on singing praise for the late star, “She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet.’

News of Cano’s death led to some questioning the plastic surgery procedure.

Posted a social media user, ‘So sad people risking their whole life just to impress others I will never understand it cuz that dude gna cheat anyway sooooo…..’

Responded one user, ‘Wow! R.I.H but this won’t stop ladies for taking chance with their life. Prayers up.’

‘Social media is really f**king with societies perception of beauty.’

While another responded, ‘You can tell she already had had multiple BBLs. What the f**k was she getting another BBL for?’

Someone weighed in on the pressure of social media appearances in today’s world, posting, ‘Social media is really f**king with societies perception of beauty. FaceTime, bodywork..learn to love the body you’re in. RIP to Joselyn Cano.’

Of note, Cano had previously admitted undergoing what she described, ‘some cosmetic surgery’ in a bid to enhance her look, in addition to saying she, ‘worked out day and night’ to achieve volume and tone.

Role model for young women – but at what cost?

‘Some of today’s workouts! I love the last one! You can definitely feel the glutes being exercised,’ she once shared about her fitness regime. ‘I squeeze my glutes as I go to help stimulate more muscle growth. I’ve always received so many dms from girls asking me about my routines and my meals, so I decided to start posting more workouts and meals regularly on my @joselyncanofit page soon!’

According to her LinkedIn profile, Cano resided in Newport Beach, California, and studied Microbiology at San Diego State University. The aspiring model’s social media prominence was afforded by her risque photo shoots and postings which often featured the model showing off her enhanced barely clad body.