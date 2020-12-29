NYPD to upgrade charges against Cassandra Medina iphone aka Soho Kare NYPD over false iPhone theft accusation of Keyon Harrold Jr 14 year old black teen boy.

The NYPD plan to upgrade charges against a woman who falsely accused a 14-year-old black boy of stealing her cellphone, which video captured her attacking during an encounter at a Manhattan hotel.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison during a Tuesday press briefing said the decision for stiffer penalties against the woman identified by social media as Staten Island woman, Cassandra Medina came after authorities obtained footage of the Saturday assault against Keyon Harrold Jr. that has sparked widespread outrage.

‘We have a white female, we don’t have her identified yet, or her age, falsely accuse a male black, 14 years of age, for stealing her cellphone,’ Harrison said of the confrontation at the Arlo Hotel in Soho. ‘Our perpetrator initially started a verbal argument of this accusation and then tried to attack our teenager by grabbing for his phone, grabbing his leg and trying to tackle him. Our victim didn’t suffer any injuries. But his father, who he was with, received slight injuries.’

Harrison said the case was initially classified as harassment after police were called to the hotel, but that has since changed. ‘After we were able to get video, we’re now looking to charge this individual with assault and maybe even look at grand larceny or maybe even attempted robbery’ Harrison said according to the nypost.

Manhattan prosecutors announced Monday that they were ‘thoroughly investigating’ the allegations.

Jazz musician @keyonharrold was staying at @ArloHotels in New York when a woman falsely accused his 14-year-old son of stealing her iPhone. Woman: “He’s not leaving…I’m not letting him walk away with my phone.” The woman’s phone was found in an Uber.pic.twitter.com/qWMKE9XSSy — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 28, 2020

The boy’s father, prominent jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, captured part of the attack on his cellphone, then posted the footage to Instagram.

Footage shows an agitated Medina telling a hotel manager that the teen took her phone before she lunges at him. ‘Take the case off, that’s mine,’ Medina is heard demanding as the hotel manager is heard trying to get the boy to show them his phone.

The video has gone viral, garnering nearly 2.3 million views on Instagram.

Harrison said authorities still hadn’t located the woman. ‘We are trying to track down our perpetrator at this time,’ he said. ‘We believe that she lives out of state so we’re trying to ascertain if she’s still within the New York City area.’

When asked if there was a racial angle to the case, Harrison said, ‘We don’t have that at this time.’

The upgrade of charges follows the woman since taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, handle, @cassandraax3 claiming, ‘I’ve been tagged in this video all morning and this is not me.’

‘It’s not cool to be wrongly accused on social media, and I don’t want someone to do that.’

In her post, she then addressed Harrold, saying, ‘I hope you truly find (sic) who this individual is because what she did is disgusting and this hotel should be held responsible.’

