Timothy Francis DC detective affair to 22 year old cop, Celeste Pitter led to Waldorf Maryland murder suicide of veteran cop at hands of wife, Christina Francis.

Sources have revealed that a Washington DC police detective who was shot dead by his wife, who then killed herself was the result of the man’s wife finding out about her husband’s affair with a 22 year fellow police officer.

In an exclusive with scallywagadvagabond.com a police source revealed that Timothy Francis, 50, the DC detective with the Metropolitan Police Department who was shot dead by his wife, Christina Francis, 41, — who then shot herself — at the couple’s Waldorf, Maryland residence Friday night, having been involved with Celeste Pitter.

Shared images that Pitter shared on social media under the handle, BordaBabe Lessy (Jacelmommy) revealed the police officer reveling in the ‘adulterous’ relationship she was having with the 20 year D.C veteran cop.

Perhaps foreboding of what was to come, Christina Francis, who it appears had only been involved with her police officer husband for over 6 years, marrying in 2017 sharing images on social media celebrating the couple’s relationship – while hinting at the discord that was soon to follow.

Posted Christine Francis on November 27 alongside an image of the couple embracing, a day before she murdered her husband and then shot herself: ‘This day meant everything to me. This marriage was put together for a great reason, couldn’t more confident and stayed forever not giving up. I love young what we had together. U you all I ever NEEDED. YOU AND I BELONGED TOGETHER AND ALWAYS. We had 6 years of experience and memories that should have taken presence over everything we dd but he got lost I petty sh*t you believed was a mistake.’

‘Wasn’t he married? Show some respect to his kids.’

Another posting also hinted at the wife’s inner discord and her premeditated intent to inflict mortal danger.

Posted Christine Francis alongside an image of her two children from a previous relationship, ‘My children are my pride and joy. I pray they follow never dream they have and I knken then Jace the strength for it. Thy are perfect creations who deserve all life has to offer him. I love you both with my heart.’

It wasn’t until the announcement of the couple’s apparent murder suicide that Pitter shared images on social media reveling in her adulterous relationship with the much older officer, with one commentator rebuking her (see below), ‘Wasn’t he married? Show some respect to his kids.’

Posted, outgoing DC Police Chief, Peter Newsham in a statement following Friday’s carnage, ‘Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult.” Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.’