Timothy & Christina Francis murder suicide: DC Detective shot dead by wife who then shoots self dead at Waldorf, Maryland home. No known motive.

A Washington D.C., police detective has been found dead in an apparent murder suicide thought to be perpetrated by the man’s wife according to authorities.

Deputies were called to the Waldorf, Maryland, home of Timothy and Christina Francis at about 6 p.m, Friday evening after her father found the bodies according to a release via the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Here in Waldorf where the @CCSOMD says Timothy Francis, a @DCPoliceDept detective, was shot and killed by his wife yesterday, who officials say then killed herself. Just spoke with a neighbor who said he was a fun-loving guy who will be missed. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/AVUrphRoAG — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) November 28, 2020

Investigators said evidence indicated Christina Lynn Francis, 41, shot her husband DC Detective Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, and then herself.

The apparent murder suicide left Waldorf neighbors shocked.

Delancey Praylow III, who lives a few houses down said he had just seen Christina that afternoon as he was working on his car brakes in the driveway.

‘She had just walked past me walking her dog … and an hour and a half later, we heard the police sirens,’ the neighbor told via WUSA9. Adding, ‘It’s sad because it feels like one of your own family members because we were all tight like that.’ ‘You never know what people go through,’ the neighbor’s daughter said. Veteran cop remembered D.C. police said Francis had been with the department for 20 years and had recently been assigned to the homicide division.

‘Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,’ Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement. ‘Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.’

In a tweet the DC Police Union said that Francis had followed the footsteps of his father, who was a detective with nearly 45 years service for the Metropolitan Police Department.

‘Tim was a stand up guy that always held his ground,’ the union said. ‘We are all still reeling from this news. The MPD has lost a true detective today and he will not soon be replaced.’

No known motive for the murder suicide has yet to be released.