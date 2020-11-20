: About author bio at bottom of article.

Wauwatosa shooting at Mayfair Mall, Wisconsin. Unknown gunman opens gunfire at shoppers. Remains at large. No known motive.

Multiple people have been shot at a mall Wisconsin with the gunman reported to still be at large.

An unknown gunman opened fire at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa – seven miles west of Milwaukee – on Friday afternoon, injuring several people.

Officers and at least 10 ambulances were requested to the scene around 3pm.

The mall and a nearby school are currently on lockdown.

Unconfirmed reports from police scanner traffic say at least three juveniles are among the victims. It is thought up to eight individuals were shot. None of the victims’ injuries were reported to be life threatening.

8-12 gunshots heard

To date it remained unclear what sparked the mass shooting.

According to CBS 58, dozens of police cars were at the scene, many outside the Macy’s department store at the mall.

WISN 12 reports that the majority of victims are ‘down’ near the Macy’s.

A woman who were shopping on the second floor of Macy’s heard eight to 12 shots being fired.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told ABC News the perpetrator is ‘at large’ and that SWAT teams are currently circling the mall, looking for him or her.

Noted McBride, ‘There are approximately 75 police officers on scene at this time.’

‘Idk what the f**k is happening but i’m sitting in p.f. chang’s and people are RUNNING out of mayfair mall. no one is telling us what’s going on,’ one person tweeted.

‘I am fine. I am away from the area. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA TO ALLOW EMERGENCY PERSONNEL TO GET THROUGH.’

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a shooting in February 2020, in which police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole, a black man.

Police said Cole was fleeing from officers and Mensah, who is also black, shot Cole after the teen pointed a gun at him.

The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.