Bethany Nesbitt Grand Ledge, Michigan graduate studying at Indiana college, found dead in dorm while quarantining after contracting COVID. Blood clot in lung cited.

An Indiana college student in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus has been found dead in her dorm room, according to reports.

Bethany Nesbitt, 20, of Grand Ledge, Michigan was found in a residence hall at Grace College, Winona Lake, IN. on Oct. 30, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Her official cause of death was ruled to be from a pulmonary embolism — a blockage of an artery in the lungs — a blood clot in the lungs — but a medical examiner said COVID-19 ‘played a role’ in her passing away.

‘After a complete investigation and autopsy, the cause of death has been ruled natural due to a pulmonary embolus that had not been previously detected,’ Coroner Tony Ciriello said, according to the school.

‘While COVID did play a role in contributing to the death, it was not caused by COVID.’

Our hearts are shattered. My sweet sister, Bethany, died as she slept in her dorm room Thursday night. She was 20. She was COVID-19 positive. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism—the result of a blood clot—widely recognized as a common cause of death in COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/w6ky17Ra8v — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) November 3, 2020

Blood clots recognized as being one of the most common causes of death

A pulmonary embolism is usually caused by blood clots that block pulmonary arteries in your lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic. Among the symptoms is a shortness of breath.

Nesbitt’s family noted that blood clots are ‘widely recognized as being one of the most common causes of death among COVID-19 patients,’ MLive.com reported.

Nesbitt, the youngest of nine children, was pursuing a career as a Child Life Specialist, helping children and families navigate the process of illness, injury, disability, trauma, or hospitalization.

The third year psychology major who had asthma, began experiencing symptoms on Oct. 20 and was rushed to an emergency room last week when her oxygen levels dropped.

But the doctor said Nesbitt appeared to be recovering, so she returned to her dorm to quarantine.

Her family is now urging others to remain cautious as COVID-19 cases rise.

‘Please don’t assume that young people will not be impacted by this virus,’ a statement from the Nesbitt family read, according to the Charlotte Observer.

‘…selfless loving friend’

Continued the statement: ‘Bethany was careful. She wore her mask. She socially distanced. We urge you to follow health officials’ protocols and precautions. We had already canceled our family holiday plans before Bethany got sick. The risks of gathering in large groups aren’t worth it this year.’

‘She was a selfless and loving friend, a source of constant encouragement to all those around her.’

A scholarship has been set up in Bethany’s honor to help students with similar dreams.