Mom of four who married high school sweetheart killed during convenience store...

Lynn Marie Maher, Maryland mother of four who married high school sweetheart killed during 7-Eleven store robbery in Waldord. No arrests.

A mother of four has died after she was fatally shot during an armed robbery while working at a Maryland convenience store.

Lynn Marie Maher, 49, of White Plains, was killed while working at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf early Thursday morning, by a man who came in and announced a robbery, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Maher was working as a clerk at the store when the unknown man, wearing a surgical mask, entered at about 1 a.m at the outlet, some 25 miles south of Washington D.C.. He demanded money from Maher and after obtaining the money, shot her and fled the store. Maher died of her injuries on the scene.

At the time of her shooting death, Maher was working alone at the 7-Eleven.

Hours after her death, Maher’s husband took to social media to share the news.

‘she loved life’

‘Last night between 1230-100 a.m., October 1st, a robber took my wife, mother, grand mother, sister, Lynn Marie Maher from us. Anyone that knew Lynn knew she loved life, teaching Tae Kwon Do, and being there for her family and friends,’ Travis Maher wrote on Facebook. ‘She was held up at gun point last night, gave the robber everything she could on witness accounts, and had nothing else to give in this persons eyes other than her valued and loved life.’

Maher, a mother of four children, and her husband dated as high school sweethearts while students at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, WRC-TV reported. The couple later went their separate ways before reconnecting. They got married in Iowa and moved back to Maryland 10 years ago.

‘My brother’s grieving,’ Maher’s brother-in-law told the news station. ‘There’s so much pain there. It’s a senseless, senseless tragic killing.’

When she wasn’t with her family or working, Maher enjoyed teaching Tae Kwon Do, which she had a black belt in.

‘She loved teaching the kids,’ her brother-in-law said, NBC Washington reports. ‘That was her calling. She just wanted to help the children, help other kids, especially underprivileged kids.’

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” – 5’10” with a slender build, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing a white face mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.