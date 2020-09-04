Hit job? Michael Forest Reinoehl shot dead by US marshalls. Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson shooting suspect shot dead by task force as social media questions ‘hit job’.

The suspect in the shooting death of a far-right protester in Portland was shot dead by US marshals Thursday night as state authorities sought to arrest him at a residence.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed during an encounter in Lacey, Washington, south-west of Seattle on Thursday evening, said the Pierce county sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer, according to the Olympian news site.

Reinoehl, a self avowed ANTIFA activist was suspected of being involved in the death of Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson aka Patriot Prayer in downtown Portland during a clash between Black Lives Matters protesters and supporters of Donald Trump last weekend.

Federal agents from the FBI and the US marshals service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force.

Lt Ray Brady, of Thurston county sheriff’s department, said the Pierce county fugitive apprehension team, working with US marshals, was in the area looking for a wanted homicide suspect when they saw him come out of an apartment. They said he appeared to be armed.

The police just executed Michael Forest Reinoehl as retailation for killing one of their racist ass militia men. The sitting U.S. president called for the hit. This is where we are. pic.twitter.com/rn6SAoVUdv — ashley yates (@brownblaze) September 4, 2020

Hit job?

‘The suspect came out to the car,’ Troyer said. ‘They attempted to put him into custody and shots were fired.’

A witness was quoted by the Olympian as hearing 30-40 shots being fired after two SUVs pulled up outside a block.

Michael Reinoehl’s shooting follows Portland Police launching a homicide investigation against the alleged suspect on Monday.

Trump, who highlighted Danielson’s death in tweets earlier in the week and defended his supporters’ use of paintballs against BLM protesters, posted on Twitter moments before the story broke: ‘Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson.’

In an interview with Vice, Reinoehl said he acted in self-defence when far-right marchers diverted from their agreed route and descended on the downtown area where BLM supporters were gathered on Saturday.

‘I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that,’ the far left activist said.