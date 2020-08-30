: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jay Bishop Patriot Prayer identified as Portland shooting victim. Supporter & friend of right wing activist group had been in pro Trump caravan amid clashes w/ BLM protesters. No arrests made.

The man fatally shot in Portland, Oregon amid clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and backers of President Trump has been identified as Patriot Prayer ‘supporter’ Jay Bishop by the right-wing group’s head.

‘We love Jay and he had such a huge heart,’ posted Joey Gibson, founder of the Washington-based group, on Facebook. ‘God bless him and the life he lived.’

Gibson withheld further comment in the post until Bishop’s family could speak out, but previously told AP that Bishop ‘was a good friend and a supporter of Patriot Prayer.’

The statement follows Bishop being shot dead along a Portland street circa 8:45 p.m. local time. Patriot Prayer a right-wing organization had for years staged regular protests in Portland.

The series of events leading to the shooting remain murky, but the incident unfolded shortly after caravan organizer Alex Kyzik, who lives in Idaho, asked attendees to start exiting downtown Portland.

EXCLUSIVE: I can confirm it is a homicide. The person shot in downtown Portland is deceased. Some witnesses are saying the suspect shooter is a black male. Police have not released an official suspect description. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Listen closely. This was the instant of the murder in Portland. A: “Hey! Hey, we got one right here! We got a Trumper right here!”

B: “Right here?”

<Two gunshots>pic.twitter.com/UxUGdKZ1tJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

Videos of the incident and its aftermath capture two shots ringing out, leaving Bishop lying in the street, facedown and motionless. It remained unclear as to what led to shots being fired.

Both an apparent ally of the man and Black Lives Matter protesters tried to render aid to him before the police arrived, but his wounds proved fatal.

Those present during the evening seemed to have known that someone who supported President Trump been shot dead by BLM activists.

While wielding a blowhorn, a woman can be heard addressing a crowd in Portland about the murder – with people cheering the person’s death:

“He was a f—ing Nazi! Our community held its own.” Antifa & BLM in Portland celebrate the homicide of a purported Trump supporter who was affiliated with Patriot Prayer, a Portland-area conservative group. pic.twitter.com/xjIWk0KHN2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

‘Our community held its own!’

‘And tonight, I just got word that the person who died was a Patriot Prayer Trump person. He was a fucking Nazi! Our community held its own and took out the trash. I am not going to shed any tears over a Nazi.’

The vehicle rally began in Clackamas, where tensions arose almost immediately reports OregonLive.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles, many of them displaying Trump, Gadsden and Thin Blue Line flags in addition to the U.S. flag, filled a portion of the mall’s parking lot, according to a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Local authorities did not immediately announce an arrest or publicly identify a suspect in the slaying.

The incident followed a day of violent clashes between protesters and hundreds of Trump supporters that rolled into the city, escalating months-long tensions in the city.

A GoFundme page as of Sunday afternoon had raised $13,777 of a $10,000 goal.