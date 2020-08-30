Michael Reinoehl Portland snowboarder alleged to be gunman responsible for Jeff Bishop Patriot Prayer shooting death. Left wing activist & ANTIFA supporter.

Social media has purported to have identified the individual responsible for the shooting murder of Jeff Bishop Patriot Prayer in Portland, Saturday night as a ‘hardcore’ left wing ideologue.

Michael Reinoehl a snowboarding instructor from Oregon was indicated as being the gunman responsible for the shooting death of Bishop. The alleged gunman according to his social media profile appears to be allied with left wing activist group ANTIFA.

‘Every revolution needs people that are ready and willing to fight,’ Reinoehl posted on his Instagram, according to independent journalist Ian Miles Cheong, editor of Human Events.

Of note, Portland police have not officially responded to social media’s assertions.

An alleged native of Portland and self-proclaimed security guard for the Portland Rioters appears to be the trigger man was the title of another widely shared social media post.

This appears to be the man suspected of shooting the Trump supporter in Portland. Who is this man? pic.twitter.com/2L9v6s2Mgm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

Among exhibits amassed by 4chan web users and later shared on social media are side-by-side photos, including an upload from Reinoehl’s Instagram in which he wears the same vest as the shooter, a BLM/anti first tattoo his neck and an interview with Bloomberg Media in which he explained that he viewed himself as security for the riots.

According to a report published in June, Reinoehl of Clackamas was charged in June with speeding at 111mph in a race with his 17 year old son, while his young daughter was in the car. Police found an illegal, loaded Glock in his car.

Of note social media users were able to pull up images and video of the alleged gunman wearing a halter vest along with Reinoehl appearing to be pulling out a gun earlier Saturday night prior to the shooting death of Jeff Bishop.

While legacy media has declined to identify the purported shooter’s identity pending an official statement, right wing commentator, Mike Cernovich posted, ‘Last night in Portland a Trump supporter was murdered. Media outlets are either ignoring the story or doing propaganda for the terrorists responsible for the killing. The media has declared war on the American people.’

This is the shooter as seen earlier. He pulls his gun out, and as someone jumps in front of him he puts it back. pic.twitter.com/9lvF8Ef8EO — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) August 30, 2020

,