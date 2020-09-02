: About author bio at bottom of article.

Madison Ann Bryant Florida teen, 19, arrested for offering to perform sex act in exchange for vape device that had been confiscated during disorderly intoxication.

A 19-year-old Florida teen arrested after she pulled her pants down and urinated in front of a police car made matters worse when she allegedly offered to perform a sex act on a deputy in exchange for a confiscated vaping device, records show.

Madison Ann Bryant was charged on Sunday with disorderly intoxication, a misdemeanor and offering a bribe to a public servant, a felony, according to The Smoking Gun.

Sheriff’s deputies found Bryant around 2.20am sitting on the median of the US 27 highway in Leesburg, a city 45 miles from Orlando.

Bryant said she exited a nearby truck after getting into a fight with the driver, her boyfriend, about ‘their relationship issues.’

Deputies spoke with her boyfriend, 22, who smelled of alcohol and he was arrested for drunk driving.

‘spoke of many topics that did not make much sense’

They had been at a party earlier and left because they were arguing.

Bryant ‘appeared to be heavily intoxicated’ and ‘spoke of many topics that did not make much sense’, the arrest report said. She did not initially face arrest.

As she waited with deputies for a ride home, she said she ‘needed to use the bathroom and wished to go on the side of the road,’ according to the arrest affidavit.

A deputy offered to drive her to a gas station to use the restroom.

But that would be too easy….

Instead Bryant ‘pulled her pants down and urinated directly in front of’ the squad car, holding onto the vehicle’s push bar as traffic passed by.

When she pulled her pants back up she was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

‘Very anxious’

While on the way to the county jail, Bryant repeatedly asked a sheriff’s deputy to give back her Juul vaping device, which had been confiscated by officers.

She insisted she needed the Juul ‘for anxiety’.

But there’s more. Reach for your seatbelt kids.

‘Madison asked me if I was married and had children,’ a deputy said in the report.

When he responded Bryant ‘stated that she was not trying to “f**k that up” and that she would “suck my d**k” if I gave her her Juul.’

The officer did not reply to Bryant.

Exhale coolly into the universe, wonder why you chose to become a police officer….

Bryant, who was listed as working in real estate in her arrest paperwork, was released from the Lake County jail after posting $3,000 bond.

Her arraignment is set for September 29.