Oklahoma man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting baby, posting encounter on video. Facebook profile reveals wanton disregard behavior.

Oklahoma authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a man they claim filmed himself sexually assaulting a baby and distributing the video clip online.

Brice Gage Watkins, 22, is alleged to have violated the six-month-old boy before sending the clip around on social media, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The department on Tuesday in a Facebook release asked for the public’s help tracking Watkins down.

U.S. Marshals and the Enid Police Department are involved in the search. They believe Watkins to be in the Oklahoma City area. He also has ties to the towns of Norman and Enid, police said.

Enid police announced Watkins’ capture back in August, only to clarify later that they had the wrong man, KFOR reported.

US Marshals and Enid Police are searching for Brice Gage Watkins for sexually assaulting a 6 month old baby, recording it, and sharing the video. Call 911 if you know his immediate whereabouts or 4052357300 or https://t.co/aEQHa59OsX if you have info. See attached photo for more pic.twitter.com/jRGasbr1i4 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) September 8, 2020

Brice Watkins is now facing a charge for distribution of child p**n.

A regard of Watkins Facebook profile reveals open displays of same sex affection along with other images of wanton regard. Social media commentators condemned the 22 year old man, with obscenities too crude to republish.

Too date authorities have yet to say what motivated Watkins.

Individuals with pertinent information are asked to call authorities at (405) 235-7300.