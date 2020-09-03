3 Kenner brothers rape 10 year old Louisiana girl. Raul Paz-Perez and Wilmer Paz-Perez arrested while Elder Paz-Perez remains on the run.

Does it get any more predatory? Three Louisiana brothers have been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl upon breaking into a room the girl had locked herself in when they offered her money for sex, police said.

Two of the suspects, identified as Raul Paz-Perez and Wilmer Paz-Perez, both 35, of Kenner were arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13, according to the Kenner Police Department.

A third brother, 31-year-old Elder Paz-Perez, is still being sought as of early Tuesday on the same charge.

‘We don’t know where he is,’ Lt. Michael Cunningham told the nypost. ‘He may be out of state.’

Elder Paz-Perez is the boyfriend of the 10-year-old girl’s mother. He and his brothers had been living with the girl and her family, including her 15-year-old sister and two stepsiblings, at the time of the alleged attack Nola reports.

Previous sexual assaults?

The three brothers were alone with the 10-year-old girl at a home in Kenner on Wednesday when they made sexual advances toward her, offering her money for sex acts.

Despite the young girl locking herself in a bedroom, one of the brothers managed to make his way inside.

‘After defeating the lock, the three entered the room, undressed the victim, held her down and sexually assaulted her,’ Kenner police said in a statement.

It wasn’t until days later, the girl told a relative, who then reported the alleged attack to authorities on Saturday. Raul and Wilmer Paz-Perez were arrested later that day, police said.

Detectives are also looking into whether Elder Paz-Perez sexually assaulted the 15-year-old sister of the 10-year-old girl after she ‘made a disclosure’ to investigators about an incident a few years earlier, Cunningham said.

Authorities said Elder Paz-Perez already has a previous rape allegation against him.

After their arrests, Raul and Wilmer Paz-Perez gave differing accounts of what happened during the incident in question, Nola.com reports.

Two step-siblings of the 10-year-old girl are also being interviewed by detectives to see if they were victimized as well.

Raul and Wilmer Paz-Perez were being held without bail Tuesday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, online records show.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers have also been placed on Raul and Wilmer Paz-Perez, who are originally from Honduras and were in the US illegally. The immigration status for Elder Paz-Perez was unclear early Tuesday, Cunningham said.