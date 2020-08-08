Racist woman threatens to shoot black man’s head off with 9mm gun as he watches children from his car, only to say she was joking and cares about his kids.

A middled aged woman has been captured on video repeatedly used the N-word and threatened to use a 9mm gun to shoot a black man’s head off as he sat in his car watching his children in a playground.

In a video taken by the victim, the unidentified woman, dubbed Karen is seen standing outside the man’s car questioning his whereabouts and intentions.

Asks the man in video uploaded by the dailymail: ‘Why you in front of my car? Why would you ask me why I’m here? It’s a public f***ing park! Back up from my car… You might have the corona, get back.’

Responds the woman: ‘I don’t have the corona but I got a 9mm to blow your f***ing head off,’ only to now insist she was just joking.

The man repeatedly asked her: ‘Now we joking? Can you please walk away from my car? You don’t need to know why I’m right here.’

N***** does not mean black. N***** means stupid.

She replied: ‘Yea I do because I pay rent right here.’

He replied: ‘I don’t give a f***. As long as you pay rent right here, I will stand right here.’

The man pans the camera to his children in the distance, who he says were confused at what was going on.

The woman then admitted she called the man the N-word but insisted her use of the word had nothing to do with his race.

She said: ‘You’re so funny. N***** does not mean black. N***** means stupid. Oh my God. Are you crazy?’

The woman continues to claim she didn’t do anything wrong and that she was concerned for the welfare of his children.

The woman continued arguing with the man, saying: ‘You’re sitting in a f***ing car just like any other God d**n black man that don’t take care of their f***ing children.’

The woman is heard calling the man a ‘worthless piece of s**t’ before walking away from the scene.