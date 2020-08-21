Marquise Love Portland protester arrested in beating of truck driver Adam Haner accused by some of deliberately plowing truck towards demonstrators.

A Black Lives Matter protester suspected of beating a bystander who became caught up in a demonstration in Portland.

Marquise Lee Love, 25, was taken into custody on Friday morning, accused of punching and kicking Adam Haner to the ground in the city on Sunday evening.

Portland police say the wanted man turned himself in Friday morning after detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office coordinated with his attorney KPTV reports.

Online records show Love being booked with felony assault, felony coercion and felony riot. Bail has been set at $260,000.

On Sunday evening, Haner crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near the protests, before he was pulled from the car and beaten.

Video that led to fury

Video footage showed a man – believed to be Keese Love ( as he is known on social media)- kicking Haner in the head before leaving him unconscious. Haner also suffered two black eyes in the beating.

Love already has a lengthy criminal record which includes charges for domestic assault, interfering with public transport, driving without a license, domestic harassment and guns charges.

Prior to Love turning himself in Friday morning, police had been conducting a huge city-wide search for the suspect since Sunday’s attack.

Footage of Haner’s beating has sparked outrage on the internet since it first began circulating late on Sunday.

In the video, demonstrators are seen hauling Haner out from his truck and throwing him to the ground. The BLM protesters appear to believe that he deliberately plowed his vehicle into them.

Hanner, who was bleeding from the head, was ordered to sit on the ground and told to ‘wait for police to arrive.’

The incident purportedly began when Haner and his girlfriend, Tammie Martin, were driving through Portland in his truck on Sunday evening. They allegedly saw a transgender woman being mugged and stopped to help.

Was Adam Haner an agitator or innocent victim?

‘He [Haner] was trying to help and they called him a white supremacist,’ Martin told Fox 12.

At that point, Haner hopped back into the truck, but he was purportedly chased down by protesters and his car mounted a sidewalk.

He was reportedly pulled from the truck and assaulted. Martin says she was also attacked.

‘They were just looking for a fight,’ Martin stated.

‘They were trying to fight people driving by. They were just looking to fight somebody.’

However, some protesters say Haner was an agitator who deliberately drove toward the crowds to stir up trouble.

Attacked because he was white?

A regard of one of his recent social media activity revealed that he has shared memes poking fun at Black Lives Matter protests.

One of his posts read: ‘Would it be wrong to follow rioters home and burn down their properties? Asking for a friend.’

Haner has denied deliberately trying to provoke the protesters.

Haner has since claimed that he was targeted because he is white.

‘I wasn’t trying to do anything but get a drink,’ Adam Haner told KATU of the attack that started outside a 7-Eleven and left him with head wounds, three broken ribs and two black eyes.

‘I wasn’t the enemy, I’ll tell you that. I was just the guy standing there, and I was white, evidently,’ he said of his brutal attack by BLM protesters.

While he was not part of the ongoing protests in Portland, Haner told KPTV that he had previously marched in BLM protests.

‘I was for that. I’ve had cops beat me up before. I was for their cause,’ he said.

Meanwhile, prior to his arrest on Friday, Love had been posting messages on Snapchat, according to The Sun.

In one of the posts, he can be seen asking followers for money in case he is arrested for the attack on Haner.

‘Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter put money on my books and come see me,’ he allegedly sent from his Snapchat account, alongside a selfie.

The arrest comes after another wild night in Portland, during which protesters tried to smash into an ICE building and clashed with federal agents on the 84th day of violence in the city.

Cops fired tear gas to disperse the crowds after protesters pounded on the window of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement complex and spray-painted expletives on the walls.

The violence came 24 hours after a 200 protesters torched the city’s famous Multnomah Building. Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.