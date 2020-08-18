Marquise Keese Love Portland man wanted in beating of Adam Haner truck driver during BLM protests. Suspect remains at large.

At what cost, demands for change? A 25-year-old man was identified Tuesday as a suspect in the beating of a pickup truck driver in Portland, Oregon over the weekend. The now wanted man, remains at large.

Police allege Marquise Love, who also goes by the name Keese Love — assaulting the victim — identified by family as Adam Haner — following a crash on Sunday night.

Footage showed a group of Black Lives Matter protesters appearing to force Haner to crash before pulling him out of his vehicle.

A police spokesman said Love was identified by multiple sources, including the video.

Haner has been released from the hospital and is recovering, cops said.

Beating victim is alive & recovering

A witness told foxnews that Haner had been defending a transgender womanfrom being mugged when demonstrators turned on him following a confrontation.

Police said they are investigating a possible robbery that may have started the incident, and are trying locate a transgender woman who had some of her things stolen in the area.

Cops called on Love to turn himself in. They warned the public not to try to contact Love after some of his personal information was posted online.

‘Investigators urge the public to not do this as it can be dangerous,’ cops said. ‘Also, the information circulating on social media is not always accurate.’

BLM activist with prior record

A regard of Love’s Facebook page describes the wanted man as a ‘Dj for Portland Oregon clubs. Living life to the fullest. Keep lurking😂👀🤷🏽‍♂️.’ The page also defines him as an ‘armed security guard’ and ‘ramp agent at Portland International Airport’ who lives in Portland, Oregon, and is from Miami, Florida.

On July 27, he shared a photo showing him holding a young boy and wrote, ‘It’s for me and my sons culture ✊🏽 #BLM #RISEUP #WESTANDASONE (ps my son wasn’t at the protest I met him down the road).‘ Other photos also show him with his son or holding a skateboard or riding motorcycles.

Social media identified Love having a criminal record in Oregon for domestic assault, captioning him as inmate 19556801 in 2019.

As of Tuesday evening, a GoFundme fundraiser for for Adam Hander had raised, $77,303 raised of $120,000 goal.