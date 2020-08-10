Manette Sharick Concord, California mother confronts San Francisco, Bay Area man after continually erasing BLM chalk drawing in front of their home.

Video has caught the moment a black California mother confronting a white man erasing BLM chalk drawing in front of their Bay Area home.

In late July, Manette Sharick and her three-year-old daughter Zhuri drew ‘Black Lives Matter’ in chalk on the sidewalk outside their Concorde home for several days.

But by the following morning the word ‘Black’ had been erased.

Sharick’s home security camera captured a white man named Jim dressed in bicycle regalia pouring water over the word to wash it away.

Sharick filmed the moment she confronted Jim as he used a water bottle to pour water on the chalk message as the man warned he intended continuing to remove the word ‘as long as she keeps on doing this.’

‘No I am not a racist!’

‘I was only pouring across the word black because I believe all lives matter,’ Jim said to KGO.

‘I don’t care what nationality, sexual orientation or any of that, we are all human beings,’ he added.

The phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ was created in direct response to ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and the movement for which it stands. The phrase attempts to minimize the systemic killing and oppression of Black people.

Asked to respond to claims he is a racist, Jim emphatically responded, ‘No, I am not a racist!’

Responded Sharick via KGO: ‘If you disagree, that’s fine. But don’t damage what was written on the sidewalk, in front of someone else’s home. All you have to do is keep walking.’

Adding via CNN: ‘I just wanted to teach my daughter that Black lives matter, Black culture matters, Black communities matter, and that we are the movement for Black lives,’

‘I was shocked that someone could be purposefully doing this. It hurt a lot, it made me extremely upset.’

Does Jim have the right to wash out Sharick’s drawings?

In the clip Sharick films Jim as he’s on a bike in front of her home in the act of washing away the chalk mural with water.

‘Racist a**. You are racist and you’re on my camera too,’ Sharick says. ‘And I will call the police. Go! Go!’

‘You can’t make me go,’ Jim is heard replying. ‘You call the police and I’ll stay right here.’

‘You come prepared with water bottles so you can erase this everyday. You have that much hatred in your hearts against blacks,’ Sharick is heard shouting.

Retorts Jim, ‘Yeah, look at our neighborhood.’

Sharick replied that they all live in the neighborhood and that Jim had no right to wash away her toddler’s drawings just because he disagreed with it.

All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.’

‘As long as you keep on doing this I’ll keep on coming,’ the man continued to say.

The episode was a shock for Sharick, who has lived in the neighborhood for 27 years.

She shared video of the confrontation on Instagram and Facebook on July 30 from where the video went viral.

The next day dozens of people, both neighbors and locals showed up in front her of home to cover the sidewalks on the block in BLM supporting messages to support her.

Neighbor Ilana Israel Samuels said she came out to help out with the chalk messages to support Sharick as she faced discrimination.

‘People need to stand with their Black neighbors in support. All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter. Right now, Black lives are being harmed, murdered by police, and they are constantly living in fear,’ Samuels said to CNN.

Sharick says she and her daughter are inspired to keep on going with their messages.

Since the neighborhood coming out to support Sharick, the mother told of Jim having not attempted to erase the drawings again.

‘I am deeply thankful and blessed for the special, unique, amazing people in my life who supported me, uplifted me and comforted me. My family and I are grateful for the help and support we have received from the community,‘ Sharick said.

A similar form of targeting in San Francisco went viral in June when a ‘Karen’ and her money manager husband called the police on a man for stenciling ‘Black Lives Matter’ in chalk on the front of his home.

Throughout the video the woman, identified as Lisa Alexander, CEO of the skincare company LA Face, refuses to believe the man, James Juanillo, when he tells her he lives there. The incident led to outrage on social media with vendors distancing themselves from ‘racist’ Alexander and the woman’s husband, being fired from his high profile investment job.

Welcome to a polarized, divided America ….