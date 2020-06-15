Robert Larkins Raymond James managing director- Lisa Alexander husband fired from his managing director job after racist video involving San Francisco chalking BLM in front of his own home.

And it continues to get worse. The husband of now infamous LaFace Skincare CEO caught racially profiling a San Francisco Filipino man has now being fired from his investment managing director job. The man’s ouster follows LaFace distributer, Birchbox dropping the line almost immediately after video of the couple harassing a local resident going viral.

In newly released tweet, Raymond James a St Petersburg, Florida based financial services firm posted that Lisa Alexander’s investment manager director husband, Robert ‘Rob’ Larkins having been removed from his post at the outlet.

Posted Raymond James early Monday morning: ‘Raymond James has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind. An inclusive workplace is fundamental to our culture, one in which people are free to bring their whole selves to their careers, and we expect our associated to conduct themselves appropriately inside and outside of the workplace.

Continuing, ‘After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James.’

Prior to his dismissal, Robert Larkins, was identified as working as a managing director at Raymond James, who handled the pension funds for the State of California, the UC Regents, CSU, and dozens of counties and cities in California.

The husband’s dismissal Monday morning follows horrific public outcry over the couple’s seeming harassment of a local resident who they observed writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ this Friday past in front of his own home, with the couple claiming that they knew who lived there (when they clearly didn’t and had instead taken to racially profiling and intimidating the man along with threatening to call police – as seen in below video.

‘Is this your property? Hi, I’m asking you if this is your property,’ Lisa Alexander, says at the start of the video. When the man sharing the video questions why they’re asking, the other man with the woman responds: ‘Because it’s private property. So, are you defacing private property or is this your building? You’re free to express your opinions, but not on people’s property.’

James Juanillo (aka Jaimetoons on Twitter) then answers back that they do not know if it’s his property. ‘But, if I did live here and it was my property, this would be absolutely fine, and you don’t know if I live here or if this this is my property,’ he tells the woman.

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020

