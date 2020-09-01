Harrisburg teen shot to death trying to outrun sex offender chasing him

Kyan King Harrisburg 16 year old teen boy shot dead by Orlando P. Duarte registered sex offender who was pursuing victim while fleeing down street.

A Pennsylvania teenager was shot and killed over the weekend while attempting to outrun a registered sex offender, according to police.

Orlando P. Duarte, 45, of Harrisburg is facing charges of criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The shooting unfolded just before noon near 18th street and Forster streets, in Harrisburg, on Saturday police said. Officers were dispatched to the area for a shot fired report.

Upon arriving, officers located a suspect who was fleeing the area on foot. The officers pursued the suspect and arrested him.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Kyan King, was found with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

‘He was pleading for his life,’

Investigators determined that the suspect was armed with a handgun while chasing the teen victim who had momentarily fled from the suspect’s home. Witnesses said that the suspect had fired multiple shots at Kyan King.

Another witness who called 911, Tracy Burton, told PennLive.com she saw the boy running naked as Duarte was chasing him. She said she and other neighbors could hear the boy yelling ‘help me’ before shots were fired.

‘He was pleading for his life,’ the woman said.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo spoke to CBS 21 about the case.

‘Duarte chased him down the boy fell to the ground and Duarte fired two shots into him on the ground,’ Chardo said. ‘Those wounds ultimately causing his death.’

‘He was naked the citizen tried to cover him with a towel and the boy reported he had been raped and the man that raped him was trying to kill him,’ Chardo says.

Adding Duarte showed up moments later armed with a gun.

Suspect previous record

It remained unclear how Duarte came to target the teen, nor how the teen came to end up naked. Harrisburg Police Sergeant Kyle Gautsch said the nature of Kyan’s & Duarte’s relationship is still under investigation.

‘It is our understanding that they did know each other, they were acquaintances,’ Gautsch told via witf.com.

Criminal records cited by WHTM-TV show that Duarte was convicted in 2008 of indecent assault of a person less than 16 and in 2012 for deviate sexual intercourse with a child. The man is listed as a lifetime sex offender.

Duarte is being held in Dauphin County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for late September.

King’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. As of Monday night, $23,247 of a $20,000 goal had been raised.