Gardner murder suicide: Migdalia Perez Massachusetts w oman killed 2 days after judge rejected restraining order against ex boyfriend, Jose Muniz Badillo.

A Massachusetts mother-of-four from has been killed in a suspected murder-suicide, just days after a judge rejected her request for a permanent restraining order against her former boyfriend.

Migdalia Perez, 47, and Jose Muniz Badillo, 49, were found dead from gunshot wounds in the hallway outside her third-floor apartment in the 200 block of Central Street in Gardner at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the couple before gunshots rang out.

According to prosecutors, Badillo fatally shot Perez before turning the gun on himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez added in the document that Badillo hinted to her ‘that he could do something to me and I’m scared of my life.’

‘She was crying out for help for weeks, but nobody listened.’

Perez was back in court via audio conference last Thursday, seeking a continuance of a July emergency restraining order, and ended up before a different judge who rejected her petition.

The two judges involved in Perez’s case have not been named.

‘I mean she was crying out for help for weeks. nobody would listen to her,’ said her son-in-law, Joe Nesta according to boston25news.

Perez is survived by her four children. Her daughter Minnievet Marrero has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with her mother’s funeral expenses.

Badillo’s own daughter also started an online fundraiser, asking for donations to help send her father’s body to his native Puerto Rico for a ‘Christian burial.’

Come Wednesday evening, the victim’s family held a vigil outside Perez’s home in Gardner, with family members demanding justice and raising awareness of domestic violence.

‘My mom I love you so much and so much, I hope from heaven you see how a whole people unite to get you justice you didn’t deserve this,’ the victim’s daughter posted on Facebook.

Perez’s funeral services are planned for this coming Friday.