A 71-year-old Pennsylvania man has been accused of paying his sister to find preteens to have sex with him according to a report.

George Sappah and his sister, Greta, 65, upon their arrest this week were charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contract and child endangerment for their alleged abuse, the Daily Voice reports.

Sappah, of East Stroudsburg, is accused of paying Greta of Hope, NJ to force two children under the age of 13 to have sex with him on multiple occasions, according to Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer.

Greta threatened the children if they tried to refuse to cooperate, Pfeiffer charged.

It remained unclear what sums of cash were exchanged for the procurement of victims. Also unclear is how the children came to be found.

Sister makes bond

Of note, both brother and sister are originally from Blairstown, New Jersey.

George Sappah is being held in New Jersey’s Warren County Correctional Center as he awaits an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on Aug. 7.

Greta was released on charges for child endangerment.

A regard of Greta’s Facebook page lists her most recent job as a realtor in Florida and formerly living in Fort Worth, Florida.

It also remained unclear if there were other victims and the frequency of abuse.