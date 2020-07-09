Frank Montoya and Victoria Parra Carranza Arizona couple arrested after refusing to wear face masks & coughing on Walmart workers at Yuma outlet.

Here we go again. An Arizona couple have caused disconcert after refusing to wear face masks at a Walmart outlet and coughing on employees amid the ongoing viral epidemic.

Frank Montoya, 38, and Victoria Parra Carranza, 23, are reported to have deliberately coughed on the employees when they were asked to put on masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus Wednesday at the Yuma store, cops said.

Despite threatening to call cops, the husband and wife refused to cooperate, becoming confrontational when dispatched officers finally arrived.

Montoya fled the store on foot and was arrested after fighting with officers, AZFamily reported.

Parra Carranza attempted to interfere with Montoya’s arrest and also was taken into custody, authorities said.

2 #COVIDIOTS arrested for refusing to wear masks, purposefully coughing on workers at Yuma @Walmart, police say. Frank Montoya fought with police & Victoria Parra Carranz tried to interfere.#Masks4All #COVIDー19 https://t.co/mnghV7s48r via @12News — BB #Masks4All (@Bing0Buddy) July 9, 2020

At what cost liberty?

They were booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and other charges according to a Facebook release via the Yuma Police Department.

It was unclear if either Montoya or Parra Carranza have been tested for COVID-19.

The incident follows a series of public spectacles across the United States, often captured on video, showing individuals resorting to anti social behavior when confronted about the need to remain vigilant as the health crises continues to flourish – with individuals often citing their ‘freedom of choice’ to do as they please – irrespective of the potential dangers such choices present to others in the current environment.

Welcome to cognitive dissonance in America, where one’s liberty means trumping all others at almost any cost.