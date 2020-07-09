Home Scandal and Gossip Arizona couple arrested refusing to wear masks, coughing on Walmart employees

Arizona couple arrested refusing to wear masks, coughing on Walmart employees

Pictured, Yuma, Arizona couple, Frank Montoya and Victoria Parra Carranza. Image via police bookings, Yuma County Adult Detention Facility.
Pictured, Yuma, Arizona couple, Frank Montoya and Victoria Parra Carranza. Image via police bookings, Yuma County Adult Detention Facility.

Frank Montoya and Victoria Parra Carranza Arizona couple arrested after refusing to wear face masks & coughing on Walmart workers at Yuma outlet. 

Here we go again. An Arizona couple have caused disconcert after refusing to wear face masks at a Walmart outlet and coughing on employees amid the ongoing viral epidemic

Frank Montoya, 38, and Victoria Parra Carranza, 23, are reported to have deliberately coughed on the employees when they were asked to put on masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus Wednesday at the Yuma store, cops said. 

Despite threatening to call cops, the husband and wife refused to cooperate, becoming confrontational when dispatched officers finally arrived.

Montoya fled the store on foot and was arrested after fighting with officers, AZFamily reported.

Parra Carranza attempted to interfere with Montoya’s arrest and also was taken into custody, authorities said.

At what cost liberty?

They were booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and other charges according to a Facebook release via the Yuma Police Department.

It was unclear if either Montoya or Parra Carranza have been tested for COVID-19.

The incident follows a series of public spectacles across the United States, often captured on video, showing individuals resorting to anti social behavior when confronted about the need to remain vigilant as the health crises continues to flourish – with individuals often citing their ‘freedom of choice’ to do as they please – irrespective of the potential dangers such choices present to others in the current environment.

Welcome to cognitive dissonance in America, where one’s liberty means trumping all others at almost any cost.

