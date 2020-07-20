Ashlyn Faye Bell Texarkana teaching aide has sex w/ 3 boys, busted after pregnancy rumors. Educator took victims back to her New Boston, Texas home on separate occasions.

A female teacher’s assistant at a Texarkana, Texas high school has been arrested for allegedly having sex with three teen male students.

Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, was accused of having sex with the three boys – two who are 17 and one who is 16 – on separate occasions at her home in New Boston, Texas in November last year.

Bell, who is the mother of at least one child, worked in the library and as an instructional aide at Texas High School at the time according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police started investigating after a teacher overheard a group of the boys talking about how one of them may have gotten Bell pregnant.

An arrest affidavit obtained by TXK Today says that student admitted to having sex with Bell once and that she had told him he wasn’t the ‘daddy’.

The student also said Bell had allegedly had sex with other students as well.

It was not immediately clear if Bell is or was recently pregnant.

Police said one of the 17-year-old boys said he’d been communicating with Bell via Snapchat before they arranged to meet around Thanksgiving at a truck stop before driving to her home.

He said Bell’s child was in the backseat of her car at the time and that she put the child to bed before they allegedly had sex in her bedroom.

The other 17-year-old boy told police Bell was his tutor when he had sex with her at her home.

The 16-year-old boy told police he allegedly had sex with Bell twice at her home.

The alleged sexual predator was arrested on June 24 and charged with two counts of improper relationship between educator and student and a count of sexual assault of a child.

Bell was released on a $150,000 bond the day of her arrest.

She is facing up to 20 years in prison for each offense.

It remains unclear why the female educator abused her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victims.