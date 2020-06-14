Stacy Freyre NBCUniversal Electrical Production Foreman files discrimination lawsuit against her employer after she was demoted for refusing to end a lesbian love relationship at work.

What’s love got to do with it? An electrician’s same sex love affair at Universal City Studios with another female worker has led to her filing a lawsuit against her employer, NBCUniversal after the outlet demoted her after she declined demands that she end her lesbian love relationship.

Stacy Freyre, 49, of Santa Clarita, was a supervisor earning $127,000 a year when her friendship with a married female cashier at a Universal City Studios restaurant in California led to a romance in 2017, Freyre said in filed court papers.

The cashier, a mom of two, had already separated from her spouse, whom she had accused of domestic violence, according to Freyre’s legal filing, the nypost reports.

Matters came to the fore, when the cashier’s estranged husband, who also worked at the site, discovered the relationship. The ‘outraged’ man complained to the company, including accosting his ex at work as well as allegedly threatening to harm Freyre, implying someone could shoot her kids, she charges. Freyre reported the threats to police.

Rather than deal with the threats, Universal City Studios, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, asked Freyre to apologize and make peace with the husband. Freyre was demoted from her supervisor post after she refused to end the relationship, according to an employment discrimination claim she recently filed NBCUniversal in California Federal Court seeking unspecified damages.

It’s unclear if any action was taken against the cashier or the husband.

In court papers, the company said Freyre worked for its subsidiary, Universal City Studios.

A regard of Freyre’s Linkdn page reveals her having worked for her employer 27 years and 4 months and continuing.