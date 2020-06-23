Mireya Mora San Jose one year old baby coughed on by white California woman at Yogurtland in alleged racist incident. Woman in her 60’s sought.

The San Jose Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a woman who appeared on video to purposely cough on a 1-year-old at a restaurant in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident which occurred June 12 at a local Yogurtland has since led to the child’s mother, Mireya Mora who is Hispanic, claiming the incident was racially motivated.

Surveillance video appears to show the un-identified ‘white’ woman walk over to a stroller and cough at least two times over the young child around 5:25 p.m., according to a press release by police.

‘The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the female was not maintaining proper social distancing, so the suspect removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face, and coughed 2-3 times,’ said San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

As of Monday night, the un-identified suspect remained at large.

‘…she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son’s face.’

‘Coughing on someone’s face. She did it on purpose it’s not like she did it on accident, oh cough, cough – no she purposely coughed on my son’s face,’ Mireya Mora, the boy’s mother told via KGO-TV. ‘It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son’s face.’

Mora claimed the woman started harassing them after the mother started speaking Spanish.

‘She said, ‘so you don’t understand, and do you even understand what I’m saying, like I’m not even speaking English,” Mora told via NBC Bay Area.

‘My son should not have had to experience this, being a baby, so young, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be traumatized from now on,’ the mother added.

San Jose Police said the suspect described the wanted woman as a white female in her 60s with a medium build. She was seen last wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161. Tipsters who contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, at (408) 947-7867 may be eligible for a cash reward.