Lisa Alexander Laface Skincare CEO apologizes to San Francisco resident, James Juanillo (Jaimetoons) after questioning why he was posting BLM in chalk in front of his own home.

And the saga continues. A California ‘Karen’ who called the cops on a Filipino man stenciling ‘Black Lives Matter’ in chalk on his own property said Sunday that she is ‘deeply sorry’ for her ‘racist’ actions and wants to have coffee with him to personally apologize.

‘There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home,’ Lisa C. Alexander, CEO of Laface Skincare said in a statement posted to Twitter — referencing her now-infamous videotaped engagement with San Francisco resident James Juanillo (aka Jaimetoons on Twitter).

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020

As Alexander’s husband filmed her, the woman told Juanillo that he was illegally writing on the retaining wall because it was “private property” and that she knew the owner.

Juanillo owns the building.

‘I should have minded my own business,’ posted Alexander — who has been dubbed a ‘Karen,’ the derogatory term for white women perceived as being entitled, on social media.

‘I did not realize at the time I would become a national eye-sore’

‘I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson. I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege,’ Alexander said.

‘I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person.’

Alexander’s husband also seen in the clip has since been identified by social media as Robert Larkins, a managing director at Raymond James, who handles the pension funds for the State of California, the UC Regents, CSU, and dozens of counties and cities in California.

Users on social media sought to doxx the ‘racist’ funds manager sharing his home address, phone number along with his employer’s details.

Laface Skincare dropped

Juanillo, who is Filipino, according to local media, had noted at one point during his own taping of the encounter, ‘This is why Black Lives Matter.’

Since the footage went viral, Alexander has seen her skin-care line, Laface Skincare get dropped by the makeup firm Birchbox according to social media posts the beauty outlet shared on its Facebook and Instagram pages over the weekend, citing concerns of community integration.

It remained unclear if James Juanillo had decided to accept Lisa Alexander’s invitation for coffee catch up in the near future….