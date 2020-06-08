Jay Snowden Whitefish, Montana caught on video violently berating peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters booked with disorderly conduct.

A white Montana man has been caught on video ‘violently’ berating anti police-brutality protesters at a rally – who was booked after repeatedly yelling obscenities at several Black Lives Matters demonstrators.

Jay Snowden, 51, of Whitefish, was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct, one day after he was filmed on cellphone video having an apparent meltdown during a protest near Whitefish’s City Hall in the wake of George Floyd’s police-involved death, NBC Montana reports.

‘Black Lives Matter?’ Snowden asked when initially confronting two protesters, video obtained by KRTV shows. ‘F–k you! F–k you!’

Snowden continued his tirade as someone in the crowd started to chant ‘Peaceful,’ only for the undeterred man continuing to get in the faces of several other protesters, video shows.

He also swatted away several signs held by the protesters, video shows.

No love lost…

‘F–k all of you guys,’ Snowden told the crowd, including one woman nearby, Samantha Francine who had a Black Lives Matter sign.

At one point, a crowd encircles Snowden as he holds up his middle finger. An officer then tries to quell the confrontation by walking him away from the protesters, one of whom grabs Snowden’s hat after he takes away a protester’s sign, video shows.

Police said in a statement that the crowd of up to 70 people had been ‘peacefully protesting’ until Snowden showed up and became belligerent. Prosecutors charged him after they met with police.

But there’s more.

The man who shot the footage, meanwhile, accused Snowden of driving by a protest held at the same spot the night before and giving the crowd the finger, NBC reports.

Snowden is due to appear in court on June 17. Whitefish has a population of around 7800-7900.