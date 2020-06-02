Derek Chauvin wife Kellie Chauvin will not pursue marital support in divorce: Ex beauty queen, Mrs Minnesota cites ‘irretrievable breakdown’ of their decade long marriage.

The estranged beauty queen wife of ex-cop Derek Chauvin — the officer charged with murdering George Floyd — said she doesn’t want any marital support from the Minneapolis cop in a newly obtained divorce filing, reports said Monday.

Kellie Chauvin, 45, who previously held the title of Mrs. Minnesota, filed for divorce Saturday and revealed the couple split three days after her husband killed Floyd during a violent arrest over forgery allegations the Daily Mail reported.

In a divorce filing obtained by the outlet, Kellie Chauvin — who was once arrested over a bad check herself — cited an ‘irretrievable breakdown’ of her decade-long relationship with Derek Chauvin and said she wouldn’t be seeking any assets in the battle.

‘Respondent is full [sic] capable of supporting herself,’ the filing reads, according to the outlet.

Derek Chauvin has risen to international infamy after he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9-minutes as the man cried for help and slowly died. Derek Chauvin since been charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder.

The straw that broke the camel’s back as America implodes

Protests across the nation have since broken out in response as the US continues to weigh under the economic blight following the coronavirus and general unease of social and economic mobility following years of police brutality and devolving class and racial divides.

Derek Chauvin who was in custody at the county jail over the weekend has since been transferred to the maximum-security Minnesota Correctional Facility after being put on suicide watch.