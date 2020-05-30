Kellie Chauvin files for divorce from ex Minneapolis police officer husband, Derek Chauvin after he is charged with murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

The wife of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has filed for divorce over his role in the case, according to media reports.

Attorneys for Kellie Chauvin said Friday that she is seeking the ‘dissolution of her marriage’ to Chauvin.

‘She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death,’ a statement on behalf of Kellie Chauvin and her family read. ‘Her utmost sympathy lies with his family, his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving.’

‘She has filed for dissolution of her marriage,’ the letter continued on behalf of Sekula Law Offices as obtained by WCCO.

Kellie Chauvin a former beauty queen and Laos refugee doesn’t have any children from her current marriage, the letter said, and it was not clear how long the couple have been married.

‘Under all that uniform, he’s just a softie.’

Of note, Kellie, who was the 2018 Mrs. Minnesota America winner, was accused of writing a bad check for $42 to Mega Pick’N Save West in February 2005, the Daily Mail reports.

In a 2018 interview in the run-up to the beauty pageant, Kellie told of her police husband via the Pioneer Press, ‘Under all that uniform, he’s just a softie.’

‘He’s such a gentleman. He still opens the door for me, still puts my coat on for me. After my divorce, I had a list of must-haves if I were ever to be in a relationship, and he fit all of them.’

The pair met when Kellie was working as a radiologist at a hospital.

Derek Chauvin becomes the trigger of national protest and the face of police brutality

Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged Friday in connection with Floyd’s death, which has prompted nationwide protests that have turned violent in a number of cities. He faces 3rd-degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter charges.

He and three other officers were fired Tuesday in connection with Floyd’s death on Monday. The other officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have not been charged with any crimes, although authorities have said that may change.

Chauvin was captured on video pinning his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes during a Memorial Day arrest on a suspected forgery of a $20 bill. Floyd reportedly stated he could not breathe as bystanders pleaded with Chauvin to stop.

The incident has prompted massive demonstrations across the country and renewed discussions of police brutality and the increasingly pervasive vector of authority abuse in America.