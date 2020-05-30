Derek Chauvin mugshot: Ex Minneapolis cop bail set at $500K after earlier in the day arrested on 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter charges of black suspect, George Floyd.

The daunting face of police brutality ….

The mugshot of former Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin was released late Friday after the former police officer was earlier in the day arrested and charged with 3rd degree murder and second degree manslaughter of unarmed black man, George Floyd.

Authorities released Derek Chauvin’s mugshot following a criminal complaint describing how the white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin continued pressing on the suspect’s neck for almost 3 minutes after he fell unconscious, with Chauvin saying ‘you’re talking fine’ when Floyd had begged for air.

‘Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous,’ the probable cause statement read.

Chauvin’s bail was set at $500,000, according to the criminal complaint filed in the 4th Judicial District Court of Minnesota. At the time of his arrest, Chauvin was being held at Ramsey County Jail.

JUST IN: The mugshot of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released https://t.co/CDnZERpQId pic.twitter.com/vfNHxom7lQ — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 30, 2020

Token mugshot of authoritarian force

The document does not indicate whether there are any conditions set for Chauvin’s release or if he is already out on bail.

The order of detention box was not checked because Chauvin, whose mugshot was released Friday night, was not ordered detained or remanded, CNN reports.

The documents also said an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. ‘The full report of the ME [Medical Examiner] is pending,’ the statement said, but ‘[t]he autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.’

‘Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease,’ it went on to say. ‘The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.’

Chauvin’s arrest comes off the heels of city wide protests and national upheaval after viral viral showed him using his knee to pin a handcuffed suspect who was under arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill—down to the ground.

The video goes on for about 10 minutes as Floyd spends the first few minutes begging for his life and saying ‘I can’t breathe’ before he goes unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin and the three other officers directly involved with the fatal arrest—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng—were fired on Tuesday (May 28), the day after the incident.

So far, Chauvin has been the only one charged in Floyd’s death, however, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the other three former cops are ‘under investigation’ and he ‘anticipates’ charges for them as well.

The latest police arrest underscores unrelenting police brutality, particularly as directed towards minorities who continue to be disproportionately arrested and subjected to violence at the hands of authorities.