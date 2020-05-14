Turkish soccer player smothers 5 year old son to death cause he...

Turkish soccer player Cevher Toktas smothers 5 year old son to death cause he didn’t love him. Father claims he has no mental issues as son’s body is exhumed for autopsy.

A Turkish soccer player has smothered his 5-year-old son to death while the child was in the hospital for coronavirus, because he ‘didn’t love him,’ according to reports.

Cevher Toktas, who plays for Bursa Yildirimspor in the Turkish Regional Amateur League, told police he killed his son Kasim at a hospital in the province of Bursa because he never felt that he loved him ‘since he was born,’ Turkish media reports.

The 32-year-old brought his ailing son with a fever and cough April 23 to the hospital, where they were isolated together out of fear that they both had the virus, according to

Later in the day, the father alerted doctors that his son was struggling to breathe, according to the reports.

Doctors tried to save him, but he died two hours later from what was believed to be coronavirus.

‘Don’t depend on the world.’

On May 4, Toktas went to a police station and came clean about killing his son in the hospital, the reports said.

He claimed that while they were alone, he pressed a pillow on Kasim for 15 minutes as his son was lying on his back, the outlets said.

‘After he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow,’ the father claimed. ‘Then I yelled for doctors to help to draw any suspicions away from me.’

The father claimed that not loving his son was the only reason he killed him.

‘I don’t have any mental issues,’ Toktas reportedly told authorities.

The football player was taken into custody, while his son’s body has been exhumed for an autopsy.

Days before admitting to murdering his son, Toktas had posted a picture of Kasim’s grave on his Facebook page, with the caption: ‘Don’t depend on the world.’

Between 2007 and 2009, Toktas played for the Hacettepe soccer team, which briefly competed in the Turkish top-tier Super League.

No trial date has been set yet.